See How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Paid Tribute to Princess Diana on Instagram

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle honored the late Princess Diana on their Instagram page Friday by sharing an inspiring quote from Harry’s mother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they plan to share their favorite quotes, and there was no better person to quote for the first post than the Princess of Wales.

“Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you,” the quote reads.

“Words have the power to inspire, which is why we’re happy to share some of our favourite quotes,” the Duke and Duchess wrote in the caption. “From members of the public to public figures, from teachers and students to young leaders, we begin with a quote from Diana, Princess of Wales.”

As PEOPLE notes, this was the first time they mentioned Diana on their Instagram page. However, they did make an indirect reference on Mother’s Day, when they shared a photo of their son Archie, surrounded by Diana’s favorite flower, forget-me-nots.

“Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor and celebrate each and every one of you,” the couple wrote.

That post also included a quote. They shared a poem called “lands” by Nayyirah Waheed.

Princess Diana’s family continues to play a major role in Harry’s life, 22 years after her death. Diana’s sisters, Lady Sarah McCorguodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, both appeared in the photo taken at Windsor Castle to celebrate Archie’s christening. Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, was also included in the photo, as were Harry’s father, Prince Charles, and stepmother, Camilla Parker Bowles. Harry’s brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton also posed in the photo.

A family friend told PEOPLE that included the Spencers “is typical of both William and Harry to say in a very, very gentle way, ‘This is the family of our mother, and we want to reflect that.’ She is always in their hearts, but this is a public way of saying that she is still on their minds.”

Back in November 2017, when Harry and Markle announced their engagement, Harry said he was certain his mother would have gotten along well with the former Suits actress.

“They’d be thick as thieves, without question,” he said. “I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, so excited for me. But I think she would have been best friends with Meghan.”

Last week, Markle celebrated her 38th birthday, an occasion Harry celebrated on Instagram by sharing a sweet message.

“Happy birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure!’ -Love, H,” Harry wrote.

