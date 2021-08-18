Sean Lock, British Comedian Known for '8 Out of 10 Cats', Dead at 58

✖

Award-winning British comedian Sean Lock, best known for being the team captain on the Channel 4 series 8 Out of 10 Cats, has died. His agent confirmed Lock’s passing on Wednesday, with Lock's agency, Off The Kerb Productions, confirming in a statement that he passed away at home following a battle with cancer. According to the BBC, Lock previously battled skin cancer, which he blamed on over-exposure to the sun while working as a builder in the early ‘80s. He was 58.

In the statement confirming his passing, Off The Kerb Productions said Lock "died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family." He was remembered as "one of Britain's finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy." Off The Kerb Productions added that Lock was also "a cherished husband and father to three children" who "will be sorely missed by all that knew him. We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children is respected at this difficult time."

Born in Woking, Surrey, Lock began his TV career in the early '90s with a role on Rob Newman and David Baddiel's Newman And Baddiel In Pieces. His career as a stand-up comedian launched later that decade, and Lock won an award for best live comic at the British Comedy Awards in 2000. In 2001, Lock co-wrote the screenplay for the film This Filthy Earth, an adaptation of Émile Zola’s 1887 novel La Terre. After having his own BBC Radio 4 show 15 Minutes Of Misery, Lock in 2002 transformed the show into the TV series 15 Storeys High, which he wrote and acted in. Lock went on to become a regular on panel shows such as Have I Got News For You and QI. He was also a staple on the Jimmy Carr-hosted series 8 Out Of 10 Cats and spin-off 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Following news of his passing, Channel 4 released a statement that read, "Incredibly sad to learn of the loss of one of our great comedians, Sean Lock. A much loved part of the C4 family he's played a huge role on the channel for over 2 decades, and we'll miss him. Our thoughts are with his family and friends." A number of Lock's co-stars have also paid tribute, with Jimmy Carr, who worked with Lock on 8 Out of 10 Cats since 2005 until early 2021, calling news of Lock's death "brutal." In a tweet, Carr said he was "watching clips of him right now – laughing & crying. I'll miss him so much." Lock is survived by his, wife Anoushka, and their three children.