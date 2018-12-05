Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb’s Ex-Girlfriend Kim Porter Dies at 47

Kim Porter, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ on-again off-again girlfriend for several years, has died, reports TMZ. She was 47 years old.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ they received a call to the model and actress’ Toluca Lake home around noon Thursday. Emergency dispatch audio shows someone called in a patient suffering a cardiac arrest.

A source close to Porter told TMZ she was suffering from pneumonia for several weeks, but the cause of death is still unclear.

Diddy and Porter dated for more than a decade, beginning in 1994. They broke up several times between then and 2007, when they called it quits for good.

Porter is the mother of three of Diddy‘s six children. They are parents to twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila and son Christian Combs. Porter also has a son from her relationship with Al B. Sure!, Star actor Quincy, who was raised with Combs.

Porter appeared in a handful of movies and had a cameo in Diddy’s 2008 reality series I Want To Work For Diddy. Her credits include The Brothers, Wicked Wicked Games and Mama I Want To Sing. According to her IMDb page, she also appeared in a 2011 pilot called Single Ladies.

The model also had an Instagram page. Her final post was a comb with the word “vote!” printed on it. On Nov. 4, she shared a photo of her family.

Porter’s fans have turned her Instagram page into a memorial page, where many have shared their condolences to her family.

“I am literally in shock…just now getting messages on my phone that my dear friend has gained her angels wings. I am praying this is not true. Dear heavenly father,” one person wrote.

“[Oh my God]! Rest in peace angel,” another added.

In an interview with Essence after breaking up with Diddy for good, Porter said she was the one who decided to end it. If he called her to ask her to marry him, she would say no.

“I would say ‘No,’” Porter said in 2009. “And not because I don’t want to get married, but because he’s not ready to get married. When I get married, I want to stay married. I want both parties to be on the same page at the same time, and to leave a certain type of behavior behind. That’s a commitment I don’t think he’s ready for.”

After their split, Porter said they still had an amicable relationship and remained committed to their children.

“There’s no ill feeling or ‘I can’t stand you, I hate you, don’t call.’ There’s none of that,” she said. “We have three children together so that’s just not an option. We’re committed to our children even if we couldn’t commit to each other.”

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images