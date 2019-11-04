Sean Astin Posts NSFW Response to Donald Trump Following President’s Threat to Cut Federal Funding for California Wildfires

After Donald Trump threatened to cut funding to California for aid amid the ongoing wildfires that have burned across the state during a season of dry winds and blasting Gov. Gavin Newsom for a “terrible job of forest management,” actor Sean Astin sent out an explicit response to the U.S. president Sunday night, defending his state and governor.

“F— YOU Donald Trump. I stayed up 4 nights as 40-70mph winds howled around my house so my wife & daughters could feel safe,” Astin wrote in his tweet. “Every fire that broke out had the exact right manpower, helicopter & fixed wing assets, bulldozers & tools 4 the fight. Thanks [to] them all & [Gov. Newsom].”

Astin, the acclaimed actor of films like Rudy and The Lord of the Rings, inspired a flurry of responses from fans in support of his criticism, while others took to his thread with their own take on the situation.

“He’s not talking about the responders, in fact he’s giving them full credit to them for fighting the fires. His issue is with the policies that LEAD to the fires in the first place,” wrote one user.

Astin responded with his reasoning, while asking the critic to “get off” the thread. “To blame forest Managment (sic) on the fires is asinine political bulls—. It’s antagonistic red meat for a—holes. It’s hateful and petty and typical of that disgusting monster. Don’t be that or I’ll block you. It’s what’s in my power.”

Others chimed in with positive words and appreciation for the 48-year-old actor, producer and family man.

“So sorry for what you and your family are going through. Thank you for speaking out!” wrote another fan.

“We are fine. Thank you,” Astin responded. “In part because our governor, our city and state government, our industry, our citizens and our 1st responders did EVERYTHING possible to prepare for and fight them. Man made (sic) climate change is a contributing factor. He should be talking about that.”

On Sunday afternoon, Trump took to Twitter with a series of tweets, threatening how he would cut funding to California following the outbreak of wildfires during autumn’s dry winds and passed the blame from evident climate change to poor care and control.

“The Governor of California, [Gavin Newsom] has done a terrible job of forest management. I told him from the first day we met that he must “clean” his forest floors regardless of what his bosses, the environmentalists, DEMAND of him. Must also do burns and cut fire stoppers,” he wrote. “Every year, as the fire’s rage & California burns, it is the same thing-and then he comes to the Federal Government for [money] help. No more. Get your act together Governor. You don’t see close to the level of burn in other states. But our teams are working well together in putting these massive, and many, fires out. Great firefighters! Also, open up the ridiculously closed water lanes coming down from the North. Don’t pour it out into the Pacific Ocean. Should be done immediately. California desperately needs water, and you can have it now!”

Newsom replied with a tweet of his own, retorting: “You don’t believe in climate change. You are excused from this conversation.”

According to The Washington Post, the state of California has had to increase fire prevention investments and fuel management projects in recent years, while federal funding has shrunken.

“We’re successfully waging war against thousands of fires started across the state in the last few weeks due to extreme weather created by climate change, while Trump is conducting a full on assault against the antidotes,” Newsom said in a statement issued on behalf of his office.

In 2018, following wildfires that destroyed much of Malibu and Paradise, California, the former reality star turned world leader shared similar threats, and accused the state of “gross mismanagement” of forests.

Photo credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images