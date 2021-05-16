Ex-Adult Film Star Announces California Governor Campaign

✖

Yet another famous figure is throwing their hat in the ring in the hopes of becoming the Governor of California. According to TMZ, former adult film star Mary Carey is running for governor in the state of California. Apparently, she's already been hitting the campaign trail in the state by visiting a very particular kind of establishment

The publication reported that Carey's platform revolves around "M.I.L.Fs," which stands for Moderates and Independents for Liberation and Freedom. She has already been on the campaign trail by visiting strip clubs across the state. Carey has reportedly picked up endorsements from two strip club chains, The Hustler and Déjà Vu. The former adult film actor is running on a campaign that aims to stop what she believes to be an oppressive California state government that she says is running individuals out of the state due to the "insane" taxes and regulations. She is currently in the process of gathering enough voter signatures to officially have her name included on the ballot.

Of course, Carey isn't the only celebrity that is trying to nab the position. In late April, Caitlyn Jenner announced that she officially filed paperwork in the hopes of becoming the Governor of California. She, like others on the Republican side of the race, is hoping to unseat the current Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, in what will likely be a recall election that takes place sometime this year. In addition to speaking out about the news on Twitter, Jenner also included a letter in which she spoke at length about why she decided to run for office. She wrote, "California has been my home for nearly 50 years." The former Olympian continued to say that she moved to the state "because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality."

While she had glowing things to say about California, she's not entirely pleased with how the state has been run. Jenner wrote that "for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people." As a result, she believes that "Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision." Jenner may be the biggest name running for the position, but she hasn't received an outpouring of support for her bid. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been widely criticized for her stances on LGBTQ issues and has drawn criticism from celebrities such as Jimmy Kimmel and Ron Perlman.