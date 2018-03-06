‘SEAL Team’ Cast Member A.J. Buckley and Wife Welcome Twins

SEAL Team star A.J. Buckley and wife Abigail Osche welcomed twin boys on Monday, Entertainment Tonight reports.

The parents told ET that the babies were born two minutes apart. Ranger Joseph Buckley was born at 5:45 p.m., weighing in at 4 lbs., 6 oz., and Bodhi Robert Buckley was born at 5:47 p.m., weighing 5 lbs.

“Our sons made their debut into this world tonight,” the couple said. “We are beyond thrilled to welcome them to our family. They need a little more help with breathing and will be in the NICU for now.”

Buckley also couldn’t help himself from praising his wife, saying, “Abby is by far the strongest woman I know and did amazing. So grateful.”

Osche shared a “baby dance” Tuesday of herself and Buckley dancing goofily in delivery room scrubs. She also asked for “good thoughts” and “prayers” while her twin boys are getting help with their breathing in the NICU.

“Our baby dance to welcome our sons into the world yesterday!” Osche wrote in the caption of the video. “The twins have to be in the NICU. Which has been hard since we can’t even touch them yet. Please send any good thoughts and prayers our way for our new little boys recovery.”

“It’s going down,” Buckley had captioned an Instagram Story video of the couple dancing around their hospital room pre-cesarean section on Monday morning, adding the hashtag #BuckleyBoys and “3/5/18.”

The engaged pair — who struggled with infertility for over a year and were about to turn to in vitro fertilization when they learned they had conceived twins naturally — revealed their pregnancy in October.

“Could not be more excited to welcome two more to the Buckley clan,” the actor told PEOPLE, joking, “I guess we will be designing a diaper bag for twins now.”

“I was over the moon to find out we were pregnant, and then got the surprise of a lifetime when the doctor said, ‘There are two!’ ” added Ochse. “We feel truly blessed and cannot wait for the addition of two new babies to our family. Buckley, party of five!”

The twins’ original due date was April 13.

Osche, a lifestyle blogger, documented her pregnancy every step of the way on social media. On Monday, she shared a photo flaunting her bare 33-week pregnancy belly with Willow.

“When people congratulate me, I like to say ‘for what??’ Then watch them freak out,” she wrote in the caption. “My pregnant self can’t help it sometimes!”

Ranger and Bodhi certainly have a fun life ahead with sister Willow and their fun-loving parents.