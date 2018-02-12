Seal’s Sexual Battery Case Dropped

The sexual battery case against Seal has been rejected by the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

The singer, therefore, will not be facing criminal charges of any kind in the complaint that was filed by his former neighbor.

According to TMZ, the district attorney opted to not pursue the charges due to multiple reasons.

They cited a lack of witnesses, as well as a lack of evidence, as cause for not bringing charges against Seal, as this meant the allegations could not be corroborated.

Additionally, the statute of limitations had run out since the alleged assault took place two years ago.

The allegations against Seal came from 54-year-old Tracey Birdsall, an actress who claims that the singer forced himself on her while the two of them were in his kitchen.

She alleged that he tried to kiss her and also groped her chest, and later excused his behavior by telling her that her outfit of short-shorts and a tank top suggested she was asking for it.

Representatives for the star previously provided a statement to PEOPLE, saying that Seal “vehemently denies the recent allegations made against him by a former neighbor for alleged misconduct more than a year ago.”

“He intends to vigorously defend himself against these false allegations,” the statement also read.

The initial claims against Seal came at a very interesting time, as just one week prior Chrissy Teigen made a very suggestive comment to the singer on an Instagram post he shared about Oprah and Harvey Weinstein.

Seal shared a meme that showed an infamous picture of Oprah giving Harvey Weinstein a kiss on the cheek, as well as a picture of the two of them with Rita Ora. It included a caption that read, “When you have been part of the problem for decades…but suddenly they all think you are the solution.”

“Oh I forgot, that’s right…..you’d heard the rumours but you had no idea he was actually serially assaulting young stary-eyed (sic) actresses who in turn had no idea what they were getting into. My bad,” Seal wrote in a comment before adding a hashtag for “Sanctimonious Hollywood.”

Seal’s picture and comment come from accusations that Weinstein used his relationship with Oprah to lure women in so he could sexually harass or assault them. She has claimed she had no idea what he was doing.

Teigen turned up in his comments seemingly suggesting that there could be rumors out their about the British crooner as well.

“Hmm. Let’s just say we’ve all heard things about each other, haven’t we,” Teigen wrote, which was well-liked by fans on Instagram.