Scott Disick Shares Steamy Photo of Khloe Kardashian for ‘Woman Crush Wednesday’

Scott Disick has shared a steamy photo of Khloe Kardashian for “Woman Crush Wednesday.”

Taking to Instagram, Disick posted a photo of Kardashian in a skin-tight outfit with mesh-netting.

In the caption on the picture he admitted that he had been “waiting all week to post this.” Kardashian has commented on the post, saying “Hahaha!! I love you Scott!”

Kasdashian and Disick seem to have always had a deep bond, with some fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians wondering in the past about just how close the two really are.

The fact that he has children with her sister Kourtney makes the closeness more awkward for some, but others see them as having more of a brother/sister type of relationship.

More than likely, Disick’s new post is meant to be a show of support for Kardshian in the wake of her highly public split from her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The NBA star was alleged to have cheated on Kardashian ahead of the birth of their daughter True, and had done it again — this time with Jordyn Woods, who is the now-former best friend of Kardahian’s younger sister Kylie Jenner.

Woods, however, has since denied that she had an affair with Thompson, but did admit to Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk that she was at Thompson’s house one night with some friends, and that he made a move on her.

“I feel like I can’t point fingers because I allowed myself to be in this position. I never was belligerently drunk — I never blacked out. I was drunk, but I was not beyond the point of recollection,” she said.

“On the way out he did kiss me,” Woods added. “No passion, no nothing, on the way out. No tongue kiss, no making out. And I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’ “

“I went home and I had talked to Kylie and Khloe in the morning, told them I was there. I was honest about being there, but I wasn’t honest about the actions taking place,” she continued. “I was like ‘let me not just throw more fuel on the fire.’ [Khloe] doesn’t deserve this either. It’s not fair that she has to deal with this either.”

“I’m no homewrecker. I would never try to hurt someone’s home — especially someone I love. I really just hurt so many more people by not telling the truth,” Woods also stated. “I know I’m not the reason that Tristan and Khloe are not together,” she added. “This situation may have made it easier for her not to want to be with him.”

Kardashian has since come out to say that she does not believe Woods’ side of the story, and adding that she does blame Woods for breaking up her family.