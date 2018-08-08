Scott Disick Reportedly ‘Very Happy’ About Kourtney Kardashian’s Split With Younes Bendjima

With Younes Bendjima out of the picture, could Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian get back together? The “Lord” is reportedly “very happy” about his ex’s breakup.

News of the breakup first surfaced Tuesday when it was revealed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had called it quits with her model boyfriend after almost two years together.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Scott is very happy Kourtney cut it off with Younes. Although he is happy in his relationship with Sofia, he never liked Younes for Kourtney,” a source told E! News on Wednesday.

Scott, 35, went public with his relationship with 19-year-old Sofia Richie in September. It his longest relationship since his breakup with Kardashian three years ago, though the two have had drama of their now along the way.

“Scott and Kourtney are in a cordial place right now. Scott is always resistant to rock the boat with Kourtney,” the source said. “He truly will always care about her as wants her to be happy. Everything is always better for the kids’ sake, when they are in a good place.”

Kardashian and Disick, who share three children, were together for nine years before they split in July 2015. Kourtney and Bendjima started dating in late 2016. Their relationship was Kourtney’s longest since her breakup from Scott.

“In the beginning, Scott was making fun of Kourtney for dating someone so young and saying it would never last,” another source told E! News. “Once he got with Sofia, he couldn’t say anything about Younes. It gave him a lot of perspective and understanding that age is just a number. It was hard for him to see Kourtney dating and he was looking for any reason to not like Younes. But since being with Sofia, he has moved on. Scott cares a lot less than he used to. Of course, Kourtney has a very special place in his heart and always will. He wants Kourtney to be happy.”

News of Kourtney and Younes’ breakup comes soon after photos of him getting cozy with Jordan Ozuna in Mexico surfaced.

She denied being “involved romantically” with Bendjima, while he lashed out at the media for making him out to be a “bad guy” when he was hanging out with 12 other friends as well.

“He’s not surprised to see what has happened with Younes,” a second source told the outlet about Scott. “He never trusted him or liked him at all.”

“Whether they are together or not, Scott gets really jealous when he sees or hears about Kourtney with anyone,” another insider said at the time. “He’ll always love her, regardless of their status.”

In June, Scott and Sofia, 19, spent a couple of days apart after he was reported to have cheated on her. He denied they had broken up.

During their short hiatus, a source told E! News that Kourtney “could care less about Scott’s personal life” and “was focused on Scott being a good dad and that’s it.”