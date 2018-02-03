Scott Baio Fights Back Tears Over Nicole Eggert Invoking His Daughter

Charles in Charge actor Scott Baio has come under heavy fire from former cast member Nicole Eggert, who has accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was as young as 14 years old.

Baio denies the allegations, saying in a Facebook Live video “I don’t know what else to put out there. She’s my best friend in the world, then all of a sudden I’m the bogeyman. The problem with almost all he said/she said cases is they’re he said/she said. Now, go prove it or disprove it…the real problem with this is people with legitimate claims aren’t taken seriously, and that’s too bad.”

Eggert refused to back down however, telling TMZ on Friday, “I’d like to see him come clean for the sake of his daughter. Be a good parent.”

This prompted Baio to do an interview with TMZ Live, where the former television star claimed he was “done” with the whole scandal as he tried to hold back tears.

“I can’t imagine the sense of desperation that Nicole Eggert must feel to stoop this low,” Baio said. “That is unconscionable. It is unconscionable and I can’t talk about this anymore, guys, because I don’t want to lose it on television.”

Baio attempted to discontinue the interview, but the TMZ reporter pressed him for a response to Eggert’s statement.

“Bringing my child into this? My child has nothing to do with this. This is somebody making up stories about me, and why stoop to that level? Why? What’s the point?” Baio said. “It’s just so upsetting and it’s low and it’s desperate. I’m done. This is getting crazy and I’m done with it.”

Eggert originally came forward on Twitter with accusations against Baio on Jan. 27, calling him a “creep.”

She went into greater detail first on The Dr. Oz Show.

“I can’t say that it was horrible because I was a teenager, and he was sort of creating this crush and this relationship between us,” Eggert said. “I hadn’t experienced any of these things before, so it was strange, and in a weird way OK—or I thought it was OK.”

“[Baio] was very clear nobody could know, and that it was illegal and that everyone could lose their job, including myself.”

Baio confirmed later in the week that the two did in fact have a sexual relationship, but it was something she pursued and was of the legal age of consent at the time.

“She wanted me to be her first so that she will be good for her boyfriend,” Baio said.