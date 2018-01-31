Scott Baio Wants Nicole Eggert to Stop Molestation Claims for Sake of His Daughter

Scott Baio appeared on Good Morning America Wednesday to deny allegations he sexualized abused former Charles In Charge co-star Nicole Eggert. He also demanded that she stop making claims against him for the sake of his family.

“Why somebody would come after me, my reputation and stop me from doing something that I love doing… and more important than that is my wife and I have a 10-year-old daughter,” the actor said during the rebuttal interview to Eggert’s sit-down on Megyn Kelly Today.

“My 10-year-old daughter does not need to be hearing about this from friends at school, these false allegations,” he added. “Her job is not to defend me. My job is to defend my daughter, her job is to be 10 year old and that’s why this has got to stop.”

Baio, 57, began the GMA interview by offering “proof” that Eggert, 46, was over 18 years old when they engaged in a sexual encounter. Referencing a previous on-air interview Eggert made on The Dirty, where she said the pair had sex “long after” the show ended, Baio pointed out that when Charles in Charge ended in the fall of 1990, Eggert would have been at least 18.

Eggert initially agreed with this timeline, but later said she lied to protect the show.

“So I’m trying to figure out which time she’s lying and which time she’s not lying because the story seems to change quite a bit. And I can’t keep up with her quite honestly,” Baio responded.

He claimed that “absolutely nothing” happened between the actors before Eggert was 18, and said he only had one sexual encounter with her after she became of legal age.

“Nicole and I were friends after our only sexual encounter,” he told GMA interviewer Amy Robach. “She aggressively sought me out because she wanted me to be her first so that she would be good for her boyfriend, those are her words.”

“And I find it interesting, Amy, that the moment that her first allegation that we had sex when she was 17 — which is not true — as soon as that was proven to be 100 percent false, she comes up with a new story where something happened once a week for years,” Baio added.

In Eggert’s interview with Megyn Kelly on Tuesday, she claimed Baio began sexually abusing her on the set of the show in 1986, when she was 14 and he was 25.

“He immediately took to me and befriended me and earned my trust. And then he started expressing his love for me. And talking about marriage in the future,” the actress said. “And then I was still 14, before my 15th birthday, we were at his house in his car in his garage. And he reached over and he penetrated me with his finger. And that is when the sexual touching and abuse started after that.”

She went on to allege that the abuse continued “probably once a week” until she was 16. She said the two had sexual intercourse when she was 17 and Baio was 28, “and it wasn’t until, you know getting a little bit older that I started to realize this — this is not love.”

Egbert said she did not initially come forward with claims of sexual abuse against Baio partly because he “intimidated” her with threats that the show would be over if she told anyone of his alleged illegal activities, and because she did not want to play the “victim.”

“I didn’t want anybody to look at me and think I was weak. I didn’t want anybody to think, oh, victim,” she told Kelly. “It’s not until now that I see other people coming forward and how many women I talk to that this has happened to. It’s more common than not, unfortunately.”

During Baio’s interview, he reinforced his opinion that, should Eggert have a claim against him, she should file a police report detailing the alleged encounters.

“Why would I have a concern over something I didn’t do?” he said.