Scott Baio Denies Molestation Allegation From ‘Charles In Charge’ Cast Member

Charles in Charge actor Scott Baio took to Facebook Live on Saturday afternoon after his former co-star Nicole Eggert accused him of molesting her when he was a minor.

I’m about to do a Facebook live to prove her claims are 100% lies! #NicoleEggert https://t.co/WcAsTmjhvD — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) January 27, 2018

“I am about to do a Facebook live to prove her claims are 100% lies!” Baio tweeted.

During his live video broadcast, Baio said, “”The reason I’m doing Facebook Live is because no one can edit me…. This is the truth.”

Baio said Eggert first made claims against him back in 2012 and 2013, which he said was her way of trying to promote a reality show she was on. His wife, Renee, could be heard in the background offering him advice on his defense.

“People like me get beat up,” Baio said, showing letters he sent to Eggert and Charles in Charge co-star Alexander Polinsky after the two approached him in 2017, which he described as when they “decided to team up against” him.

Baio ended the 16-minute video by saying, “I don’t know what else to put out there. She’s my best friend in the world, then all of a sudden I’m the bogeyman. The problem with almost all he said/she said cases is they’re he said/she said. Now, go prove it or disprove it…the real problem with this is people with legitimate claims aren’t taken seriously, and that’s too bad.”

In her initial accusation, Eggert tweeted “Ask [Scott Baio] what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor. Creep.” She then went on to say the incidents took place when she was as young as 14-years-old then continued until she was 17.

The two starred starred in the Charles in Charge sitcom from 1987-90, with Baio playing the titular role as Charles while Eggert played a college student Jamie Powell. Eggert went on to be on Baywatch from 1992-94.