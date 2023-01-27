Scientology Leader David Miscavige Reportedly Missing

David Miscavige, head of the Church of Scientology, is reportedly evading lawyers trying to serve him with a child sex trafficking lawsuit. Over four months, Miscavige has eluded process servers 27 times at Scientology offices in Los Angeles and the headquarters in Clearwater, Florida, TMZ reported. Multiple media reports reported security guards at both locations wouldn't accept the suit, saying they do not know where Miscavige is hiding. Three plaintiffs, former Scientology sect Sea Org members, claim they were forced into the church as children and forced to work for meager pay as adults, according to the outlet. In 2022, Valeska Paris along with Gawain and Laura Baxter (who are married), filed a civil complaint against Miscavige after eventually leaving Sea Org.

In court documents filed last month, a plaintiff's lawyer stated, "Miscavige cannot be permitted to continue his gamesmanship." A federal judge may soon decide whether Miscavige has been officially served. As a church representative told TMZ, "The lawsuit is nothing but a money shakedown. The allegations are scurrilous, ridiculous and blatantly false. The lawsuit is both a sham and a scam." Shelly, Miscavige's wife, is also believed to have vanished. She was reported missing in 2013 by ex-Scientologist Leah Remini, one of the organization's leading critics. According to the police report, Shelly had not been seen since August 2007, but her lawyer said in 2012, "Any reports [Shelly] is missing are false," TMZ reported. An official with the church said Remini fabricated the claims "with unemployed, anti-religious zealots."

Having broken off with Scientology that year, Remini was alarmed that Shelly Miscavige hadn't been seen for six years. The LAPD closed its investigation the same night, and cops claimed to have had a face-to-face encounter with Shelly. The report did not indicate if they investigated whether Shelly was being held against her will. The church rep called the actress' actions "an inexcusable distraction for the LAPD," later adding: "Sadly, rather than move on with her life and career, Ms. Remini has aligned herself with a handful of untrustworthy, lunatic tabloid sources who obsessively harass the Church to advance their selfish agendas." There has been no update from the Miscaviges' reps or lawyers regarding their current status.