Savannah Guthrie Says She’s Not Pregnant So Stop Asking

No, Savannah Guthrie isn’t pregnant, and she’d like you to stop asking, thank you very much. The 46-year-old Today show anchor clapped back on social media at speculation that she was expecting her third child.

It is just the dress. Excuse me while I go burn it https://t.co/6fyjMUgtyV — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) May 22, 2018

“It is just the dress. Excuse me while I go burn it,” she responded to a since-deleted tweet about her look.

She also retweeted a follower’s diagram of when to ask a woman if she is pregnant (which it says is never), writing, “PREACH sister.” She shared the image on Instagram as well, writing, “Excuse me while I spend the rest of the day on the elliptical.”

The diagram was labeled “When is it okay to ask a woman if she’s pregnant?” and showed each of the nine months of a woman’s pregnancy.

Many of Guthrie’s followers as well as her fellow NBC News fixtures came to her defense on social media.

Today contributor Jenna Bush Hager responded, “Did someone ask you that? Please tell me NOOOO. Dance aerobic at 3pm.”

“Unless you actually see a live baby aka newborn person coming out hopefully screaming, shut the heck up,” someone wrote beneath the graphic Guthrie shared on Instagram.

“People are so rude! Pay no mind,” another commenter said.

Guthrie shares daughter Vale, 3, and son Charlie, 17 months, with husband Mike Feldman.

In April, the Today co-host wrote in a post for Today.com that she doesn’t have a “thick skin” when it comes to rude internet comments.

“Any time someone writes and comments [on one of my photos], I’m just honored and flattered they’re paying attention to me,” she continued. “The good ones make you feel good for a second, but you don’t dwell on them. But the ones that are mean… I try to be careful, how much I expose myself to that. I don’t have a thick skin.”

In the post, she discussed self-love, beauty standards and social media, saying that she embraces her age rather than fight against it.

“I’m 46 years old and I don’t mind looking 46 years old,” she said. To her, that means accepting the way things change without altering her own desire to look good. She offered a poignant example, describing a form of anxiety many people can relate to in 2018. Guthrie relayed the though process that goes through her head when she prepares to post a photo online.

“When I see a picture where my wrinkles are apparent, I don’t love looking at that, and I’ll try to put the good Instagram filter on there to make it look better,” the mother of two said. “But I’m not going to not put the picture up.”

In the interview, she also discussed what it’s like to be in the spotlight, and how she maintains her own self-image without letting critics hurt her feelings. She also revealed her own fond nickname for wrinkles.

“Sometimes people say, ‘I can see your wrinkles.’ Well, that’s true. I do have some wrinkles,” Guthrie said. “I call them smile lines. They’re from smiles and laughing, and those are the best kind of wrinkles.”