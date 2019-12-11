Sarah Michelle Gellar Says She’s Lizzo’s ‘Biggest Fan’ Amid Lakers Controversy, TIME Honor

Sarah Michelle Gellar declared herself the “biggest” Lizzo fan on the day the singer caught controversy for her now infamous Lakers dress. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star alum took to Instagram Sunday to share a photo of herself and the “Good as Hell” singer at a red carpet event. The actress gushed over meeting the singer for the first time, and referenced one of her recent interviews where she talked about being authentically herself.

“I took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100 [100 emoji] percent [Lizzo’s] biggest fan,” Gellar wrote in the caption of the sweet photo. “The other day I heard her say ‘I’m not trying to sell you me, I’m trying to sell you you’ well Lizzo you sold me on both.”

Fans of both celebrities were delighted to see the pair together in the photo, and sent positive thoughts their way in the comments section.

“This is a pairing that SLAYS,” one fan praised.

“I would have had a whole heart attack meeting Sarah Michelle THEE Gellar,” another user commented.

“She’s the best. And her album is hands down the best of the year[praise hands emoji],” another fan wrote.

“Buffy with [Lizzo] I am literally dead!!!! Love this so much,” another user gushed.

Lizzo has had a complicated week so far, as the singer has gotten backlash for a viral moment during Sunday’s Lakers game against the Minnesota Timberwolves when she got up to dance and revealed she was only wearing a thong under her small, black t-shirt dress.

As online haters troll her on social media, the singer has been receiving praise from multiple outlets commemorating her great 2019. The “Soulmate” singer was named one of Entertainment Weekly‘s Entertainers of the Year Wednesday, just a few hours since TIME Magazine named her the publications Entertainer of the Year.

“I’ve been doing positive music for a long-ass time,” she told the outlet. “Then the culture changed. There were a lot of things that weren’t popular but existed, like body positivity, which at first was a form of protest for fat bodies and black women and has now become a trendy, commercialized thing. Now I’ve seen it reach the mainstream. Suddenly I’m mainstream! How could we have guessed something like this would happen when we’ve never seen anything like this before?”

Lizzo released her third album Cuz I Love You and has been enjoying commercial and mainstream success since with sold out tours, performances at Coachella, the BET Awards, the VMAs and the American Music Awards. The singer was also recently nominated for eight Grammys ahead of next year’s ceremony.