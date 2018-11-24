Sarah Michelle Gellar Returns to Instagram, Reunites With ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Co-Star Seth Green After Controversy

Sarah Michelle Gellar tried to move on from her controversial Thanksgiving Instagram post by celebrating Women’s Entrepreneurship Day on Monday and reuniting with her Buffy The Vampire Slayer co-star Seth Green on Wednesday.

In her message on Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, Gellar advocated for gender equality in the business world. She also reflected on the difficulties she faced when she started her own business.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I am proud to be a female founder, and hopefully part of the change,” the Foodstirs founder wrote. “To all the other female founders out there, I feel so lucky to be part of your tribe. And I hope one day we are not separated by gender, and we are all equals.”

Gellar also shared a photo on Thanksgiving eve with her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., Green and his wife, Clare Grant. “Weeknight adulting, couples edition,” Gellar wrote.

This past Sunday, Gellar found herself in hot water after she posted old photos from a lingerie photo shoot. “I’m just going to pin these up all over my house as a reminder not to overeat on Thursday #thanksgivingprep,” she wrote.

The post was criticized by those who felt she was sending a negative message to fans, especially those who have eating disorders or struggle with body image. Some suggested she was “fat shaming.”

Gellar later issued a statement, apologizing for the post, which she intended to be a joke.

“It’s come to my attention that some people think I was ‘fat shaming’ with this post,” Gellar wrote in the comment section of the post. “That could not be further from my intentions. I love Thanksgiving and unfortunately my eyes are often bigger than my stomach, and I tend to eat so much I make myself sick. This was a joking reminder to myself not to do that.”

The Crazy Ones actress added, “I’m terribly sorry that people were offended by my attempt at humor. Anyone that knows me, knows I would never intentionally ‘shame’ anyone on any basis. I am a champion of all people.”

Gellar previously opened up about her own body image struggles in a 2011 interview with Health Magazine. In it, she claimed she had body dysmorphic disorder. According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, people with the disorder spend hours each day thinking about their “real or perceived flaws.”

“I totally have body dysmorphic disorder. I think most women do,” Gellar said at the time. “A makeup artist friend once said, ‘I don’t think I’ve ever seen you look in a mirror.’ I’m surrounded by them all the time. You sit in hair and makeup, so I guess I just have this mechanism where I tune it out. So every once in a while, I’ll look and I’ll be like, ‘Wait, that’s what I look like?’ I just have to remember that Im human, and Im a mom. Being a parent changes the vanity at least a little bit. It has to. Your priorities are different.”

Those comments also stirred controversy at the time, with some suggesting Gellar was making light of what is a serious disorder.

Photo credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images