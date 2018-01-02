Sarah Hyland Livestreams New Year’s Day in Bed With Boyfriend Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland spent her New Year’s Day in bed with boyfriend Wells Adams, and she wasn’t shy about sharing it.

Following a night on the town to help ring in 2018, the Modern Family star and her boyfriend were worse for wear in the morning, Hyland sharing an Instagram story of the two of them snuggled together in bed.

“I’m hungover. You don’t care that I’m hungover,” she states in the short clip, which was captioned “Hunger and Hungry.”

“Everyone in the country is hungover right now,” Wells replies.

The two were scantily dressed in the video, Hyland wearing a revealing negligee while Adams, 33, was shirtless.

While this marked their first New Year’s together, the couple marked another milestone earlier in December when they went to get their first Christmas tree together, Hyland sharing the moment with her followers.

“First Christmas tree with this one,” the 26-year-old captioned the photo.

Hyland and the Bachelor in Paradise cast member made their relationship public in October with a Stanger Things– inspired couples costume. Since then, they haven’t been shy about sharing intimate moments from their relationship, including an intimate selfie in bed that drew criticism.