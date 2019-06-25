Sarah Hyland Reveals She Was Hospitalized for 4 Days Amid Mystery Illness

Sarah Hyland spent four days in the hospital with a mysterious illness, as she revealed on her Instagram Story.

Hyland took to social media to share her latest story of medical drama. The 28-year-old actress admitted that she still does not know exactly what this latest illness was, but said that she spent four days in the hospital trying to recover.

“Long story short, I went in because I was feeling like I was being choked from whatever’s in the house,” she said. “And then I was like, ‘maybe it’s just a coincidence, maybe there’s something actually medically wrong with me.’ So, I went to the ER after a very long day of work with lots of makeup on, and I just got home, from Friday night.”

Whatever was going on, Hyland said that it gave her “chest pains” and trouble breathing, but it did not stem from anything that doctors could detect. They did their best, too, a she found over the course of four days.

“They ran multiple tests, multiple times, and there’s nothing physically wrong with me. So. Wonder why I was there,” she mused.

Hyland had a good sense of humor about the ordeal, zooming in slowly on her face with an eerie expression on, and writing the words “no scientific explanation” across the screen.

Hyland offered no further details on her weekend in the hospital, she simply thanked fans for “sending well-wishes” while she was there. After that, her Instagram Story turned to her boyfriend, Wells Adams, who returned home with gifts for their three dogs.

Hyland has had no shortage of medical issues in her life, though she has just started to reveal the details in recent months. The Modern Family star suffers from kidney dysplasia, a condition that causes kidneys to develop incorrectly from an early age.

To combat the issue, she has been in and out of the hospital a lot over the last few years, getting two kidney transplants and being treated for painful cysts that can form as a result. On top of that, she has been treated for endometriosis as well.

All in all, Hyland says she has had 16 surgeries in her short life — more than one for every two years she has been alive. All the while, she has held it together for her career, playing the beloved eldest daughter of the Dunphy family on Modern Family.

Hyland, like the rest of the young cast members of Modern Family, negotiated for higher pay in the show’s upcoming final season. Modern Family returns in the fall for one last installment on ABC.