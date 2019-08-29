Sarah Hyland and Fiance Wells Adams Share Flirty, NSFW Exchange on Instagram, and Fans Are Loving It

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland and her fiancé Wells Adams are known for being playful on social media — both with the fans and between the two. In one of Hyland’s most recent posts, the couple once again got a little flirty and fans are loving it. Hyland shared a photo of her doing the splits and showing off her flexibility, while looking up at the camera and of course Adams took to the comment section.

“I think your hip is broken,” the former Bachelor in Paradise star said to which a fan replied, “[Wells Adams] like you don’t love it.”

Hyland jumped in, writing: “[Wells Adams] hmm I wonder why,” immediately following up with, “[Wells Adams] was that too much?”

The Office star Angela Kinsey also popped in to comment as well, adding: “So bendy!!!”

Adams recently proposed to Hyland on a super private, romantic beach back in July, but Adams says they aren’t in a rush to tie the knot, instead, they’re just enjoying the process.

“I’ve said it before, everyone is so invested in the next thing,” Adams told ET. “Like, when we were dating, everyone was like, ‘When are you moving in?’ And when we moved in, everyone was like, ‘When are you going to get engaged?’ … It’s like, hold on, don’t forget that the destination isn’t what it’s about, the journey is what’s fun. We’re, like, a month into being engaged and I’ve never been engaged before and I assume I’m never going to be again, so kind of want to just enjoy this little time.”

While Hyland’s been in the public eye for quite some time now, Adams rose to fame after appearing on Season 12 of the Bachelorette when he competed for the heart of JoJo Fletcher. After being eliminated pretty quickly, he then appeared on Paradise where he really became a fan favorite. After not finding love on there either, he finally met Hyland … on social media. It’s an amazing, modern day love story.

They were together for almost two years before getting engaged and now they’re just enjoying the ride. But while they’re trying to take things slow, fans are speeding things up. Earlier this month onlookers speculated if Hyland was pregnant after her performance at the Teen Choice Awards. However, those rumors were shot down real quick after she came out and explained that the reason her stomach was sticking out the way it was, is a result of her kidney condition.