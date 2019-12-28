Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry Enjoyed Family Lunch Date Just Days Before Legal Separation Filing

Prior to filing a legal separation on Friday, Dec. 27 per reports by ET and TMZ, The Conners star Sara Gilbert and now estranged wife, Linda Perry were spotted on a rare family outing just days ago with their blended family. According to photos from Closer Weekly, Gilbert and Perry were spotted by paparazzi enjoying a fun-filled afternoon with their kids, and appeared in happy spirits as they stepped out in Los Angeles on Dec. 21.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Closer Weekly (@closerweekly) on Dec 23, 2019 at 12:23pm PST

The Conners star and former Roseanne actress, sported a casual, comfortable look complete with a black sweatshirt, jeans and Converse sneakers as she arrived at a vegan restaurant in West Hollywood with her family. Her 54-year-old wife and former 4 Non Blondes frontwoman opted for a more laid back look with black trousers, a matching cardigan and a wide-brimmed hat.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Friday, Gilbert filed for legal separation from wife Perry. The couple were married for more than five years, initially tying the knot in May 2014. The sitcom star and singer are parents to their 4-year-old son, Rhodes Emilio Gilbert Perry born in 2015. According to TMZ, Gilbert allegedly listed the date of separation as Aug. 13, requesting no spousal support be awarded to either Perry or herself.

The estranged couple have always put parenting above every thing else in their life, with Perry revealing at the Family Equality Council’s 2016 LA Impact Awards per Good Housekeeping that being a mother to their son made a deep impact on her life, adding how Gilbert also changed her life. “[Sara’s] changed my life. We were talking about having a baby and we described this little human. He’s in my life. That guy that we were talking about, that little human is sitting upstairs in the hotel room and I can’t believe it. He’s changed my life,” Perry said.

Gilbert is also mother to 14-year-old son, Levi; and 12-year-old daughter, Sawyer, of whom she shares with ex-partner, Allison Adler — a TV producer she split from in 2011 following a 10-year relationship.

The breakup comes off the heels of an admission earlier this fall from Perry, who revealed the two were officially done having children as Gilbert is unable to have any more. “Sara can’t have any more kids,” the rock singer told Us Weekly at the time. “That part’s done. We barely squeaked out this one.”

Gilbert quit her CBS’ daytime series, The Talk this past spring to focus on family, while working to incorporate more “balance” and pursue other work.

Photo credit: Getty Images