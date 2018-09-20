Sandra Bullock’s Father John Bullock Dies at 93

Actress Sandra Bullock‘s father, John Bullock, has reportedly passed away at the age of 93.

According to E! News, Sandra’s boyfriend Bryan Randall was apparently the first to share the news.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“On September 18th at 10:04 pm CST, surrounded by family and friends, John W Bullock left the building,” Randall reportedly wrote in an Instagram post. “As a father, grandfather and WWII veteran, we [thank you for your service].” He reportedly concluded his statement with, “PS: Hey God, we’re sending you a live one!“

Sandra does not appear to have publicly commented on her father’s passing at this time, though her sister Gesine Bullock-Prado has.

“John Wilson Bullock[.] February 11, 1925 – September, 18 2018[.] Beloved baby brother, American #WWII #bronzestar🎖 #veteran, husband, father of 4 strong women, #grandpa, adorable scamp, handsome devil, and trickster to the end,” Bullock-Prado wrote in a caption on a series of photos of her father shared to Instagram.

A number of sympathetic followers have commented on Bullock-Prado’s post, sharing messages of support at the lost of the family patriarch.

“I’m so sorry for your loss. How lucky you were to have him for so long. May you and your family find comfort in warm and happy memories,” one person commented.

Uncle Johnny, always, was entertaining. He will be missed. Now all the Bullock 7 are together. All are missed. A great group of siblings!!❤️❤️Love to all four of you, Gesine!! — Leslie M. Terrell (@LeslieMTerrell) September 20, 2018

“Thoughts and prayers to you and your family at this terrible time! I find when I’m stressed out watching your show relaxes me and I wish I could give that back to you,” someone else wrote.

Enhancer of young spirits. Keeper of the world vantage. Sharer of great tasting everything. World Championship holder for pats on the back. Love and condolences. — Coach DP (@derrickpearson) September 19, 2018

“So very sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and your family during this difficult time, may the memories of your wonderful father be a comfort to you,” another person said.

An admirable man! I’m so glad you had him all these years… Remember him at his best! Hope God gives you & your family strength & peace! #RIP #Blessings 🙏 — SickMuse (@SickMuse22) September 20, 2018

John Bullock was reportedly a United States Army employee during his life, as well as a part-time voice coach.

At this time, no funeral or memorial arrangements have been announced by the family but may be forthcoming.