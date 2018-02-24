Samuel L. Jackson Voices His Anger Over Plan to Give Teachers Firearms

In the wake of the Parkland, Florida School Shooting from Feb. 14, actor Samuel L. Jackson is responding to the multiple ideas presented in an effort to fortify student safety.

Following comments by President Donald Trump suggesting to train and arm a number of teachers in each school with firearms in order to provide the school with some kind of defense force, Jackson tweeted his disapproval with the idea.

“Can someone that’s been in a Gunfight tell that Muthaf— that’s Never been in a Gunfight, the flaws of his Arm The Teachers plan??!!” Jackson tweeted.

The tweet was favorited over 58,000 times and retweeted another 20,000 times.

The comment came after Trump told a crowd during an event in Maryland on Friday that arming teachers was a viable idea.

“This crazy man who walked in wouldn’t even know who it is that has (a gun), that’s good. It’s not bad, that’s good,” Trump said. “And a teacher would’ve shot the hell out of him before he knew what happened. When we declare our schools to be ‘gun free zones’ it just puts our students in far more danger.”

Jackson isn’t the only man from the MCU to speak out against the plan.

Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner/The Incredible Hulk gave the argument on Thursday that fewer available guns would lead to fewer school shootings, of which the Parkland Shooting was the fifth deadly shooting in 2018 alone.

“Since we have made AR15s easier to buy we have seen more mass shootings,” Ruffalo tweeted. “More guns, more easily had = more mass murders. Australia outlawed this type of gun, never happened again. Less guns = less mass murder. It’s simple. Putting more guns in schools will = more shootings.”