Sam Elliott's New Joe Biden Ad for Kellyanne Conway's Husband George's Foundation Stirs Social Media
Much like the first, Sam Elliott's newest Joe Biden Ad has stirred up social media quite a lot. The ad was produced by The Lincoln project, a political action committee co-founded by Kellyanne Conway's husband George. In it, Elliott speaks about fathers and sons, and taking responsibility for ones actions and choices.
"Our dads weren't perfect, but they did their best to raise us to be good, to be honorable, to be men of family and faith, but above all, they taught us to own up to it when we did something wrong," Elliott says, in his deep, golden voice. After this, a news clip of Donald Trump plays, where he stated that he does "not take responsibility," in relation to his administrations response to the virus, for how much devastation the COVID-19 pandemic has done in the United States. The new ad certainly has people talking, with many in support of it and others not a fan. Scroll down to see what they are saying on Twitter.
Whoa!!— Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 22, 2020
"I like that this ad provides a counter-narrative for men that rejects the incredibly toxic parody of masculinity embraced by Trump and his followers. Real men take responsibility and look out for others, they don't boast and shove people off the lifeboat to make room themselves."
"prevnext
The choice is clear... pic.twitter.com/eW5ATlKqJQ— Raziel Abulafia (@AbuRaziel) October 22, 2020
"All of you in this Lincoln movement ARE patriots. TOGETHER we can do ANYTHING."
It's time to admit, Trumps America isn't what was voted for in 2016.— Aislinn (@ukajkiwi) October 22, 2020
Vote for change.
Vote for Joe. pic.twitter.com/nps37xB6SD
"I did not grow up with a father - he was buried in Vietnam when we left - but I am myself a father of two and living the American dream. Taking ownership of your words and actions should mean something. We need to return to those values and try to do things the right way."
I don't know about you, but I take comfort in that...knowing that Sam Elliott (or guys who sound a lot like him) is out there...narrating Joe ads.— Dan Nathan (@RiskReversal) October 22, 2020
"Jesus Christ guys, this one hits like a ton of bricks. I'm crying thinking about my grandfather. Keep fighting the good fight, this lifelong Democrat appreciates it."
i could listen to this all day. And I may.— Barb Darrow (@gigabarb) October 22, 2020
"Was that the voice of Sam Elliott? Sounded like it. Oh well."
I love this advert, everything about it the affection shown between father and sons, the civil disobedience shown with footballers kneeling in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, and the drawling narration with the entire video— ChuckaKhan (@KhanChucka) October 22, 2020
"Holy smokes! Combination of Sam Elliott's voice, that music & lyrics and the images are AWESOME!"
Not only is this amazing, it’s now become my favourite all thanks the voice of SAM ELLIOTT💙💙💙😍😍😍😍😍— Adam Ledet 12 Days (@AdamLedet504) October 22, 2020
"Of all the ads.....man, this one. Sam Elliott of course. But also whenever I hear about 'manhood' it hardly mentions things like character or setting a good example. It's something else that's emphasized, which is far less important."