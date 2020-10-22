Sam Elliott's New Joe Biden Ad for Kellyanne Conway's Husband George's Foundation Stirs Social Media

Much like the first, Sam Elliott's newest Joe Biden Ad has stirred up social media quite a lot. The ad was produced by The Lincoln project, a political action committee co-founded by Kellyanne Conway's husband George. In it, Elliott speaks about fathers and sons, and taking responsibility for ones actions and choices.

"Our dads weren't perfect, but they did their best to raise us to be good, to be honorable, to be men of family and faith, but above all, they taught us to own up to it when we did something wrong," Elliott says, in his deep, golden voice. After this, a news clip of Donald Trump plays, where he stated that he does "not take responsibility," in relation to his administrations response to the virus, for how much devastation the COVID-19 pandemic has done in the United States. The new ad certainly has people talking, with many in support of it and others not a fan. Scroll down to see what they are saying on Twitter.