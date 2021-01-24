Salma Hayek Surprises Fans With Tight Corset Look on Instagram

✖

Wild Wild West might have been a bomb at the box office, but Salma Hayek's red carpet look at the film's 1999 premiere still has her fans talking 21 years later. Hayek shared a photo of the pink dress she wore, which featured a very tight corset, on Instagram Thursday. The actress starred as Rita Escobar in the film, which featured Will Smith and Kevin Kline and was an adaptation of the 1960s TV series.

"This picture is from the premiere of Wild Wild West," Hayek first wrote in the caption. However, she later saw a fan provide a better title for the picture, "Wild Wild Waist"! Hayek loved that so much she added it to the caption herself. She noted the photo was taken before she was pregnant. Hayek and her husband, billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault are parents to daughter Valentina, who was born in 2007.

Although Wild Wild West was a flop, it proved Hollywood had confidence in Hayek to put her in blockbusters. By 1999, she had already earned acclaim for her performances in Desperado and From Dusk till Dawn. In 2002, she earned her first Oscar nomination for playing painter Frida Kahlo in Frida. Of course, Hayek is still a superstar and has three major movies coming out this year, Bliss, Eternals, and The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard.

Hayek's road to success came with a cost, and she recently told Elle there are several things she wished she knew when her career began. "I was so afraid, but I still didn’t give up," she explained. "I was afraid not to find love, a soulmate. I was afraid not to have kids. I was afraid not to be able to eat. I was afraid not to work. When you love what you do, it’s so hard." She went on to reveal that she felt some anxiety. "I was always very grateful for the jobs, never knowing if it was the last one. I wish I could have talked to myself and said, 'Don't worry, it's going to happen,'" Hayek said.

When Hayek started, she was one of the few Latinx stars in Hollywood. There still is a lack of representation, but Hayek said she felt the Latinx community in Hollywood was doing better than others. She pointed to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on immigrants in ICE camps as a topic not many people are discussing. "I think the Latinx community in the entertainment industry is doing better than other Latinx communities. I want more, but I don't want to over-complain because there are others who have it much harder," she told Elle. "I don't want to become ungrateful."