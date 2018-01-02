Salma Hayek Soaks up Sun in Purple Bikini Photo

Everyone has their own way of celebrating the holidays, and for A-list actress Salma Hayek that means throwing on a bikini and soaking up some sun.

In a photo recently shared to the Dogma star’s Instagram page, she can be seen hanging out on a boat while wearing a purple bikini with a hat and some sunglasses.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Earlier this year, the 50-year-old actress did a magazine interview where she spoke candidly about what Hollywood life is like for her now.

She said the stereotype that women can only last so long in the industry hasn’t proved true for her at all. “I’ve never had so much work. They tell you, ‘Save your money; it’s over at 30,’ ” she explained.

She then went on to reveal that she was also told, “You will never work in this town because you’re Mexican and your accent.”

However, now things are great for her. “Now I’m 50, and I’m working more than ever. The best parts are women in their mid-30s and up. As an actress, this is when it’s richer. Now I am free from the bombshell,” she enthusiastically said.

She went on to talk about how she loves producing films but says that she’d also love to be pursued for roles.

“I want somebody to be inspired and want to hire me to do it,” she said. “I want to be wanted. I want to be rediscovered. I want somebody to think of me to tell their story.”