Salma Hayek Gets Up-Close and Personal in Her Latest Selfie

Salma Hayek gets up close and personal with her fans in a new selfie for Instagram. The Like a Boss star seemed to be having a day in the sun as she posed for a photo in her cat eye sunglasses and knitted black top, revealing much cleavage. But, up close or far away, Hayek still stuns.

The actress recently proved she's still as hot as ever at 54 years old with a new bikini photo to bring in the new year. The actress posed in her pool in a brown and red accent bathing suit with gold accessories and a pair of tortoise shell shades. She left the photo without a caption, but many fans in the comments spoke about the star's beauty. "50+ and still breaking hearts,eh?" one wrote.

Hayek also remains busy, even in the age of coronavirus and various production pauses. She stars in Netflix's Monarca, which just released its second season. She'll also be starring alongside Owen Wilson in the upcoming Amazon Prime film Bliss, which will premiere on the streaming service on Feb. 5. In the meantime, fans looking to keep up with the Grown Ups actress can get their Hayek fill with these Instagram snaps.