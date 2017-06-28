Salma Hayek Reveals She Once Shot Down Donald Trump

During a recent appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Salma Hayek revealed an incident from ten years ago in which former host of The Apprentice Donald Trump tried, and failed, to court the Mexican-born beauty. You can see the interview at Us Magazine.

While attending an event, Trump approached Hayek and placed his coat around her shoulders, as she apparently appeared to be chilly.

She recalled, “I turn around and my boyfriend — so charming, so nice — he said hello [to Trump],” and added, “[Trump] said, ‘I’m sorry, your girlfriend, I saw she was cold.’ And then he kept talking to my boyfriend.”

This was only the beginning of the attempted courtship, as Trump had used the opportunity to “befriend” the man Hayek was dating at the time, even inviting them to come out with him after the event.

“The whole time, he’s talking to my boyfriend,” she noted. “And then he’s like, ‘If you guys are ever in New York, you can come to Atlantic City, you can stay in my hotel. Give me your number, give me your number.’”

Despite Trump spending so much of the night interacting with her boyfriend at the time, Hayek reports that the two never spoke again, but that Trump did reach out to her to invite her out.

“He’s inviting me out, and I’m like, ‘What about my boyfriend? Am I crazy? Are you asking me out? You know I have a boyfriend,’” she explained. Hayek claims Trump responded to her rejection by saying, “He’s not good enough for you. He’s not important, he’s not big enough for you. You have to go out with me.”

The talk show host noted that Trump did have a point, as Hayek eventually separated from the boyfriend as she’s now married to François-Henri Pinault.

The Trump that Hayek described ten years ago sounds much different from the politician, who took a hard stance against Mexican citizens, but feel for Hayek’s charms. During the campaign, Hayek stood out against him for his inflammatory comments.

This isn’t the only recent revelation that Hayek could have been engaged in a less-than-faithful relationship, as she discussed on The Graham Norton Show how she accidentally saw a message from someone named “Elisa” on her husband’s phone, making her thing he had another woman in his life.

After confronting her husband, he revealed it wasn’t a woman, but an app that was supposed to help him with his English.

“I don’t always feel I look so amazing,” she said about her insecurities getting the best of her. “It’s not the most important thing in my life to feel the sexiest.”

