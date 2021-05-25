Former Saliva Singer Mourns the Death of His 29-Year-Old Son

✖

Former Saliva singer Josey Scott is mourning the death of his 29-year-old son, who he announced died after being hospitalized with Covid-19. In a Sunday post on social media, Scott shared the tragic news, revealing that his son, Cody, passed away. "I don't even know where to begin in making this post," Scott's statement began.

"Our sweet Cody lost his fight with COVID tonight, and the Lord has called him home," he continued. "We are absolutely heartbroken, confused, grief stricken, angry, just every emotion you can imagine. Please keep us in your prayers, as we have some difficult days ahead. We are trusting Jesus to bring us peace that passes all understanding."

Scott first shared the news of Cody's condition on May 12, writing, "Please, everyone, I beg you to please pray for my son Cody. He is in the hospital in Memphis with Covid pneumonia. He is 29 years old."

The singer went on to write, "He is my life, and I believe G-d can heal him, I just need everyone within the sound of my voice, and the viewing of this message, to please, please pray for my beautiful baby boy! He has always been so loving, and kind, and he is an amazing human being, and we look forward to years, and year more of the joy, and pleasure of his amazing presence, and company! Please remember my son in your prayers!"

Following the news of Cody's death, Scott has received an outpouring of support from friends and peers, with Michael Sweet, from '80s Christian metal band Stryper, commenting, "May God bless you all! So very sorry to hear this news. Know that many people are thinking of you and praying for you. My sincere condolences, love and respect." Mark Slaughter, from glam metal band Slaughter, added, "Healing prayers for you and your family in this difficult time."

Many of Scott's fans have also showered their support on the rocker as well, with one writing, "I don’t know what to say other than I am so very sorry. I am crying with you. My love and continued prayers for all of you. I just do not understand. He was such a sweet young man." Another added, "I am very sorry to hear this. Keep all the memories you and your family have made with him close to your heart. Prayers to you and your family."