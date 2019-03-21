Saint West and Reign Disick Channel Kanye West for Music Video Inspired Halloween Costume

For Halloween, Saint West and Reign Disick channeled Kanye West with some epic music video-inspired costumes.

In a series of photos shared on Instagram by Kourtney Kardashian (Reign’s mother), the two adorable little kids are seen in over-sized outfits cira-Kanye’s music video for “I Love It” with Lil Pump.

Flashing big smiles, the cousins appear to be having a great time in their costumes, with Saint (the son of Kanye and Kim Kardashian) donning his father’s look from the infamous music video.

Many of Kourtney’s followers have since commented on the photos, with most agreeing that Saint and Reign are very “cute.”

“But who wore it better,” one follower quipped while someone else wrote, “This is actual gold.”

Twitter users have also been going crazy over the costumes, with many sharing the photos and gushing over how great Saint and Reign look in the topical costumes.

“Saint West and Reign Disick are the most underrated in the family, and I won’t stay silent on the subject any longer,” one person joked.

Look How Adorable Saint West & Kourtney Kid are!!! So cute!!!! Also Saint is a mini Kanye omg! pic.twitter.com/WY0EiwNgHF — G 🥀11/9 (@realguillermoh) November 1, 2018

While Saint is making a big splash on Twitter now, earlier this week his father did the same, returning to the social media site after having taken a break for a while.

“My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in,” Kanye wrote in a new tweet. “I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!

“I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most, I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer,” the rapper also stated.

I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable.



I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

“I would like to thank my family, loved ones, and community for supporting my ACTUAL beliefs and my vision for a better world,” Kanye continued in his most recent set of tweets.

Notably, The “I Love It,” rapper also shared the photo of Saint and Reign in their costumes, simply captioning it, “Scoop.”