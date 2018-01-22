‘Roseanne’ Fans Gush Over Laurie Metcalf’s SAG Awards Look

Fans of Roseanne star Laurie Metcalf are living for the actress’ look at the Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday night.

LAURIE METCALF LOOKS GORGEOUS. #ERedCarpet — Amanda Sales (@Scamandalous) January 22, 2018

Laurie Metcalf came to play and slay. #sagawards pic.twitter.com/HQnCU3plXB — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) January 22, 2018

Laurie Metcalf and Allison Janney are dressed like the awards they both DESERVE #SAGAwards — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) January 22, 2018

Although the star is up for an award for the acclaimed film Ladybird tonight, other fans couldn’t help but link her to her perhaps most famous character, Jackie in Roseanne.

laurie metcalf GO JACKIE — s (@miadoIxn) January 22, 2018

Metcalf is nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Supporting Role. The film has also scored nominations for Outstanding Actress in Leading Role for Saoirse Ronan, as well as Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Fans will have a chance to see Metcalf back on their television screens this spring, with her return to Roseanne in a nine-episode reboot of the hit comedy series that was prominent in the ’90s.

For Metcalf, diving back into the role was an exciting opportunity she couldn’t wait to tackle.

“I wanted to immediately jump back in to that world again. We were a family for nine seasons, and I had a feeling that as soon as we stepped back onto the stage again it would just reappear and it did,” she said.

“All the chemistry came back [as did] the history, and I knew that the fans would be really curious to see this family that they knew, and see what they’re up to again. Why not revisit these people that were so funny and close, and had such crazy dynamics between them, and see what they’re up to,” Metcalf added.