SAG Awards 2022: Michael Keaton’s Mad Dash From Bathroom After Award Announcement Wins Night

Michael Keaton was one of the big winners at Sunday’s SAG Awards, walking away with Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick on Hulu. But while he eventually ended up with the trophy, there was a bit of a delay while presenter Salma Hayek stood on stage.

As Keaton’s name was called, he was in the bathroom and forced to rush back after his name was called. This led to a memorable moment where Keaton does a roll onto the stage, mirroring his return to Batman for some viewers.

.@MichaelKeaton receives Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/oay0o96iX8 — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 28, 2022

“Sorry, quick trip to the men’s room, and it’s packed by the way,” Keaton said after making his way to the stage. “This is so nice. Thank you very much.”

Keaton joins actress Christine Lahti from 1998 when she was in the bathroom when her name was called. Lahti won for Best Actress at the Golden Globes for Chicago Hope but was absent when her name was called. The moment was hilarious and relatable in the end, with Lahti giving a great speech with levity and Robin Williams playing substitute to provide the actress time to make it to the stage.

“It put it in a good perspective for me – a healthy perspective. Suddenly there’s this great humor attached to this whole evening instead of just nerves and anxiety and ‘who’s gonna beat who?,” Lahti said during the Golden Globes 75th Anniversary Special in 2017. “Everyone felt so embarrassed for me. Maybe they could relate in a way.”

After the madcap opening, Keaton delivered a memorable speech with emotion. “I have a job where I can be part of a production like Dopesick that can actually spawn thought, conversation, and actual change,” Keaton said. “Who gets to have that job? How fortunate am I that good can come from something I do?” Keaton even choked up a bit while paying tribute to his late nephew, who died from an overdose, echoing the themes of the limited series.

Still, Keaton brought the moment back to the bathroom when he arrived backstage despite the emotional bits. “I could have sworn I had another 20 minutes. I am bad at this. So I thought, ‘Well, better hit the bathroom.”