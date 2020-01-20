SAG Awards 2020: Fans of Cameron Boyce, Luke Perry and More Get Emotional After ‘In Memoriam’ Segment

At the 2020 SAG Awards Sunday night, viewers at home got emotional during the “In Memoriam” segment, which pays tribute to late members of the Screen Actors Guild. Among the more than three dozen stars honored were Luke Perry, Cameron Boyce and Kristoff St. John.

Presented by This Is Us actor Sterling K. Brown, the tribute featured footage and photos of 90210 star Perry, who died on March 4 from a massive stroke at age 52; Descendants lead Boyce, who died after suffering a seizure due to epilepsy at age 20 on July 6; and Young and the Restless fan favorite St. John, who died from heart disease at age 52 on Feb. 3.

“Although their passing leaves an emptiness in our hearts, the friends and colleagues we lost this year have imparted an extraordinary legacy,” Brown, 43, said.

Fans of the actors took to Twitter to share their grief.

“I will never be ready for Luke Perry in an in memoriam segment. never, ever,” one Twitter user wrote.

Also included in the video package were Danny Aiello, John Witherspoon, Robert Forster, Diahann Carroll, Tim Conway, Valerie Harper, Rutger Hauer and Shelley Morrison, among many others.

The SAG Awards in memoriam tribute was the first one to air this awards season; the Golden Globes telecast earlier this month did not feature an in memoriam, as has been typical for that awards ceremony in recent years. Globes producer Barry Adelman told PEOPLE in 2017 that “those things are handled really well by the Oscars and the Screen Actors Guild.”

The biggest moment of the SAG Awards came in a backstage moment when exes Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston ran into each other and exchanged a few kind words. The resulting photos saw the former spouses excitedly congratulating each other for their SAG Awards on the night (Aniston for The Morning Show and Pitt for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), holding hands as they shared beaming smiles.

Not only was moment perhaps somewhat predictably gushed over by plenty of fans on social media, celebrities also freaked out over it.

“WE WILL BE TELLING OUR GRANDKIDS ABOUT THIS,” wrote Jamie Lynn Spears in the comments of E! News’ photo. “THATS HOW IMPORTANT THIS IS.”

“Ugh. My heart,” wrote Jana Kramer.

“My tender heart can’t take this,” declared Rumer Willis.

“Is that a finger UNDER a lapel?!?” asked Brooklyn Decker on Comments By Celebs’ post of the same moment.

“This ending would be better then (sic) any story of film that has ever been made about anything ever,” Spears added.

Aniston got a big laugh out of the country’s fascination with her and Pitt’s relationship. “It’s hysterical,” she told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet ahead of the show. “But what else are they going to talk about?”