Why Ryan Seacrest May Be to Blame for JFK Flight Delays

Passengers flying into John F. Kennedy International Airport on Tuesday may have encountered a bit of a delay, and according to one pilot, Ryan Seacrest may have been to blame.

Page Six reports that the pilot of a delayed JetBlue flight from LAX to New York City said that his plane had been “given priority” to land because one passenger was a competition winner expected to meet Seacrest in New York City ahead of New Year’s Eve.

While the flight had taken off about 30 minutes late, an officer told passengers on the intercom during the flight that the plane would land slightly early because “we have a friend on board.”

The passenger in question was reportedly a woman named Katie Roberts, who won an invitation to Seacrest’s annual New Year’s Eve show. Roberts’ fellow passengers reportedly even applauded her on the plane, and air-traffic control had reportedly given the plane “priority handling.”

Despite the pilot’s claim, a rep for Seacrest said, “No one involved with [New Year’s Rockin’ Eve] that we checked with is aware of this person or any related promotion.”

Seacrest is set to host Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest on Dec. 31, and this year’s event will feature performances from artists including Nick Jonas, Camilla Cabello, Sugarland and Mariah Carey, who will return after last year’s debacle.

