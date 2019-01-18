Ryan Reynolds Wishes ‘Ex-Girlfriend’ Betty White Happy Birthday in Hilarious Message

Hollywood icon Betty White celebrated her 97th birthday Thursday, prompting Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds to wish his “ex-girlfriend” a happy birthday.

Reyolds, 42, tweeted an old photo of the two on a late night talk show with his hilarious message.

“I don’t usually talk about ex-girlfriends. But Betty’s special. Happy Birthday to the one and only, [Betty White],” he wrote, along with a birthday cake emoji.

The post came one year after Reynolds shared a hilarious message for White’s 96th birthday, featuring him as Deadpool.

“Happy Birthday to the one and only [Betty White]! Cheers to another year of ‘Tinis and Weenies,” he wrote, alongside a photo of Deadpool eating a hot dog alongside a framed picture of White eating a hot dog too.

White and Reynolds co-starred in 2009’s The Proposal. In the romantic comedy, Reynolds played an assistant who has to marry his overbearing boss, played by Sandra Bullock, so she is not deported to Canada.

Since then, White and Reynolds have had an unexpected friendship. He even recruited White for a hilarious Deadpool spot in 2016, where White gave surprisingly profane praise for the comic book movie, which she awarded “four Golden Girls.” In the end, White sat on a Deadpool standee and gave the film two thumbs up.

White has the longest television career of any female star in history, and was honored at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in September.

“Thank you, I’m just going to quit while I’m ahead,” White joked when she first hit the stage. “Somebody said something the other day about the first lady of television and I took it as a big compliment. And then I heard her talking to her daughter a little later, ‘Yeah, she’s that old. She was the first one way, way back!’”

When the audience of Hollywood stars started to applaud her, White tried to stop them. “No, I’m thanking you,” she told everyone. “It’s incredible that you can stay in a career this long and still have people put up with you. I wish they did that at home.”

White’s entertainment career has stretched more than 80 years. She has received eight Emmys, winning her first back in 1951 and her latest competitive honor in 2010 for Saturday Night Live. Her other honors include three Screen Actors Guild Awards, a Grammy Award and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She is also a member of the Television Hall of Fame.

White’s representative told Us Weekly that White was “playing poker with friends that she has played with for decades” on her 97th birthday. TMZ reported that she is in great health today.

