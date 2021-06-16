Ryan Reynolds Recruits Real-Life Wedding Singers for Hilarious Match Dating Commercial

✖

Ryan Reynolds just keeps getting funnier and funnier. The actor recently partnered with Match.com and hired real life wedding singers for a commercial that encourages singles to "get back to love." The hilarious video and song talks about how wedding singers have lost out on job opportunities due to the lack of weddings in 2020 after most were postponed and moved as a result to the pandemic.

"This is a piece about getting back to love," Reynolds said in the press release. "Maximum Effort, my company, we adore and love bringing people together. Obviously, Satan and 2020 brought people together in a slightly different way. Now we're trying to bring people together with an all time great song." The "Get Back To Love" song features 12 real life wedding singers that are eager to get back to work.

The comedic song was written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Taura Stinson and Shane McAnally. It was also produced by the President and CEO of the GRAMMYs, Harvey Mason Jr.. Match CMO, Ayesha Gilarde, also shared her thoughts on the fact that singles are coming out of quarantine a little eager to get back at it. "We're currently in a culture-shifting moment for daters. Singles are coming out of the pandemic feeling all kinds of different feelings. But one thing's for sure, they're ready to make up for lost time. We loved working with Ryan and Maximum Effort again to encourage everyone to get back to love."

Reynolds is gearing up for the premiere of The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard which is set to release on June 16. His co-star Salma Hayek gushed over working with the Deadpool actor during an interview with PopCulture.com, but also detailed the many times she had to hit him across the face for their scenes. "I slapped him a few times," she said. "That was really hard. I did feel very bad because they told me, 'You can hit him anywhere except the glasses,' and I hit exactly the glasses! And I knew that hurt, but it hurt me too by the way."

The actress went from playing a smaller role in the first film, The Hitman's Bodyguard, to now playing the lead role in the sequel. She says she feels like it's "devine justice" to have the honor, but also can't help but relay how honored she feels to be working with "the masters," talking about Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is out in theaters June 16, 2021.