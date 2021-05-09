Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Dog the Bounty Hunter and Airport Bathroom Sex in Blake Lively's Mother's Day Tribute

✖

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds once again prove that they are the epitome of relationship goals. In honor of Mother's Day, Reynolds posted a tribute to his wife and the mother of his three daughters -- James, Inez, and Betty -- providing the perfect mix of humor and romance. "It can’t be said enough… you’re the heart and soul of every moment this family shares," he wrote. "I’m grateful for the light and for the kindness you smuggle into each and every second of our lives."

"I see you in the eyes of our children," he continued. "Every laugh. Every blink and every thoughtful moment of vulnerability. The tender grit it takes to be a mother in 2021 is an act of pure strength and heroism. Never could I have predicted anonymous airport bathroom sex would lead to this. Or how you’d hire Dog The Bounty Hunter to find me. Either way, I’m lucky to reflect a little of the sunlight you shine on all of us. Happy Mother’s Day, my love."

Like most parents, Reynolds and Lively had to adapt their parenting to the pandemic, and Reynolds made it clear in an interview with Mario Lopez in November that he's thrilled to be in the foxhole with Lively. He also loves being outnumbered by the women in his family. "No joke, they're like the most capable people I know," he explained to Lopez. "If anything got crazy or scary in my life, they're the first people I would lean on because they have wisdom and strength and they’re calm under fire. They have courage under fire."

"I love being a girl dad," the Deadpool star continued. "I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would've imagined. I come from all boys. I have three older brothers — I'm the youngest of four boys, so for me to have three daughters has just been such a ride, and I love every second of it."

"I try to be as present as possible," Reynolds admitted. "We don’t split up — like I shoot movies and my wife shoots movies, and we go travel all over the place and we just all go together. I think that’s been the best part of it is that we really don’t spend a lot of time apart. I get to spend a lot of time with my girls."