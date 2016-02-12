Ryan Reynolds Inspires Tears With Heartwarming Message for 11-Year-Old Boy With Cancer

✖

Ryan Reynolds is always willing to help a fan out, especially children in need. Last week, he sent a heartwarming message to an 11-year-old boy battling Hodgkin's lymphoma from his native British Columbia. Brody Dery's mom, Randi Dery, told CTV News his "jaw hit the floor" when he saw the message from the Deadpool actor, saying Reynolds made him "feel like I'm the movie star."

"Brody, it's Ryan Reynolds," Reynolds said in the clip, which aired on CKPG-TV, reports E! News. "I just heard a little bit about your story and I wanted to send you this video and let you know that I'm thinking about you and I'm sending you tons of love and I'm sending you strength, whatever strength I've got." Reynolds reminded Brody he has a "ton of people in your life" who love him. "I know you've been going through it, I know it's been a challenge lately but you know something, Brody, you're just the man for the job. So I'm sending you lots of love," Reynolds continued. "I hope I get to meet you in person one of these days and hang in there. OK, pal, bye."

How cool is this? Huge thanks to @VancityReynolds for taking the time to send a message back to Brody Dery from Prince George. Thanks to everyone for helping get the message to Ryan so fast! @ckpgnews pic.twitter.com/dFJJi6huC1 — Caden Fanshaw (@CadenFanshaw) January 13, 2021

Brody was 9 when he was diagnosed with Crohn's disease and was diagnosed with stage 3B Hodgkin's lymphoma two years later, reports CKPG-TV. His family lives in Prince George, British Columbia, and had to travel to make a nine-hour trip to Children's Hospital in Vancouver 16 times in 2019 alone. The coronavirus pandemic has made his battles even more challenging, so his family has been staying at Ronald McDonald House. "This year has been full of ups and downs, but he’s a warrior,” Dery said last month. "The support for us has been overwhelming, the community has been unbelievable."

After lawmakers and Twitter users brought Brody's story to Reynolds' attention, the actor took the time to send Brody the personalized message. After seeing it, Brody was stunned, Derry told CTV. She said they watched Deadpool a few days before receiving Reynolds' message. Brody connected with the Marvel Comics character because they share a sense of humor and Deadpool survived cancer. "Brody finds the funny in everything. He can see everything on the brighter side," Derry said. Derry and her son thanked Reynolds for his message in a

Brody's family said his long-term prognosis is good, but he still needs chemotherapy treatments and his being homeschooled. A GoFundMe page was set up to help his family, and over $20,000 has been raised so far. On Friday, his family launched an online auction, with proceeds also going towards his medical expenses.

Reynolds has helped out young fans with cancer in the past. Back in 2016, Reynolds revealed he showed Deadpool to a fan in Edmonton before anyone else saw it. The fan, Connor McGrath, was battling cancer. After Connor died at 13, Reynolds said he was everything Deadpool hoped to be, "balancing pain, fearlessness, love and a filthy (filthy!) sense of humor in one body."