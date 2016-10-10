‘Deadpool’s’ Ryan Reynolds Honors Cancer Victim’s 14th Birthday With Heartwarming Tribute

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds took to Facebook to remember his young friend and cancer victim who would have been celebrating his 14th birthday.

Connor McGrath was in an Edmonton hospital earlier this year when Reynolds came to visit him. It was just before the advance screening of Deadpool, but that didn’t stop him from spending time with the cancer-stricken boy.

McGrath has since passed away, and as his 14th birthday nears, Reynolds remembers the quick-witted youngster with a heartwarming tribute.

“My friend Connor McGrath would have been 14 years old tomorrow,” Reynolds posted to Facebook. “He isn’t here now, but he stuck around long enough to make everyone he knew fall over laughing. Right up to the very end he was as quick with a joke as he was with a hug.

“@makeawishamerica brought us together and nothing — not even a cowardly, f—kfaced thing called cancer can take that away,” Reynolds said. “Sending his amazing parents, Kim and Gerald McGrath crisp high fives and bear-hugs of love.”

“Anything you do to support your local Make A Wish Foundation is alright with me.”

