Ryan Phillippe Drunk-Tweeted Throughout the Entire Royal Wedding

Ryan Phillippe became part of the royal wedding spectacle on Saturday when he live-tweeted the entire event while drinking.

Phillippe brought his followers along for a blunt and honest look at the royal pageantry on Saturday. His assessments were fueled by alcohol and he punctuated every few tweets by counting the number of Coronas he was drinking.

“Just got home from work,” Phillippe began. “It’s 2:30 am. Why is this crazy wedding on EVERY channel right now?!”

just got home from work.

it’s 2:30 am.

why is this crazy wedding on EVERY channel right now?! — dr. philz (@RyanPhillippe) May 19, 2018



“These hats are bananas,” he added shortly after. At that point, Phillippe joined in on the official royal wedding hashtag.

these hats are bananas #royalwedding — dr. philz (@RyanPhillippe) May 19, 2018



Phillippe explained what was keeping him glued to the TV for an event he was so clearly cynical about, writing that it is “hard to wind down after a late shoot. So I’m drinkin a Corona, eating some baked Lays n hate-watching this s—.”

hard to wind down after a late shoot.

so i’m drinkin a corona, eating some baked lays n hate-watchin this shit. — dr. philz (@RyanPhillippe) May 19, 2018



Phillippe went on with his hot takes for hours, to the delight of his many followers.

i never want to attend anything where people are dressed this way#royalwedding — dr. philz (@RyanPhillippe) May 19, 2018



“I’m gonna need a lot more beer,” he mused after Corona number two. It wasn’t long, however, before the third Corona had Phillippe feeling a little more fatalistic.

i’m gonna need a lot more beer#royalwedding — dr. philz (@RyanPhillippe) May 19, 2018



“I think i’m over it,” he tweeted just before 4 a.m. “I tried to hang. i don’t think this is for me.”

i think i’m over it. i tried to hang. i don’t think this is for me.#royalwedding — dr. philz (@RyanPhillippe) May 19, 2018



“We’re all gonna die someday,” he added.

we’re all gonna die someday#royalwedding — dr. philz (@RyanPhillippe) May 19, 2018



“Life can be very hollow and humanity disappointing, yet I remain grateful and somewhat hopeful,” he continued.

life can be very hollow and humanity disappointing, yet i remain grateful and somewhat hopeful #royalwedding — dr. philz (@RyanPhillippe) May 19, 2018



However, before he signed off, Phillippe took one more jab in what appeared to be a Game of Thrones reference.

“Are these eunuchs?” he quipped. “Don’t they have them over there?”

are these eunuchs? don’t they have them over there?#royalwedding — dr. philz (@RyanPhillippe) May 19, 2018



Phillippe, best known for starring in and executive producing the TV adaptation of Shooter, has just over 100,000 followers on Twitter. His late-night tweets picked up between 50 and 150 likes each, though they didn’t seem to reach the royal family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married on Saturday morning as the whole world looked on. Many viewed the event with the same sardonic detachment as Phillippe, while others were deeply invested in the fairy tale narrative. The happy couple said their vows in front of 800 guests at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, though hundreds more were crowded outside waiting to see them, and thousands more were tuned in at home.

Markle grinned from ear to ear through the entire ceremony, which lasted a little longer than an hour. Prince Harry put his emotions on full display. In full military attire, he stood wiping tears from his eyes at the altar for much of the event. Looking closely, fans could even see him whisper a compliment to Markle in the middle of the proceedings.

“You look amazing,” he said. “I’m so lucky.”