Royal Wedding: Watch Pregnant Zara Tindall Urgently Ask for a Bathroom Break

This is the moment the extremely pregnant Zara Tindall appears to tell her husband she needs to duck out of the Royal Wedding to use the restroom.

Prince Harry’s cousin, who is almost nine months pregnant, turned to former ruby player husband Mike Tindall and whispered, “I need the toilet,” lip-readers say.

Zara, who is the Queen’s granddaughter, is expecting her second child with husband Mike. They are already parents to 4-year-old Mia. The baby is due this summer.

“The Queen and members of the royal family were very pleased to hear this news,” a representative for Buckingham Palace told the U.K. Press Association in January.

Tindall, a former Olympic equestrian, is the daughter of Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth’s only daughter. As such, the 36-year-old’s children are second cousins to young royals Prince George and Princess Charlotte. She is also one of George’s seven godparents.

The news of Tindall’s pregnancy comes after the couple revealed in December 2016 they miscarried their second child, just weeks after announcing their expectance.

Though her husband said their world “turned upside down” following the tragic news, their daughter Mia helped them cope with the new reality.

“The saving grace for us has been Mia, our daughter who is now 3,” Mike told The Sunday Times in May 2017. “However down we feel she will come running up in our faces. When I was playing I hardly saw her; now we can see her grow up. I can take her swimming and I can take her to Ninja Tots. You’ll never be able to see her there because she disappears in a puff of smoke.”

Mia is also known for stealing the spotlight as the Queen’s dutiful purse-carrier in a recent portrait.

The Queen surrounded by her two youngest grandchildren and her five great-grandchildren #Queenat90 pic.twitter.com/6iprDy0C3j — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 20, 2016

Zara caught the attention of the media and those watching the Royal Wedding at home with her reaction to American Bishop Michael Curry, who set off on an impassioned sermon most in the royal family aren’t used to. In his sermon, he spoke about slavery and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

I’m thinking that Zara Phillips is a little taken aback by this address. #BritishReactions #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/v0sRhxfK0L — Emma James (@jmojames) May 19, 2018

Zara wasn’t the only one sporting a priceless expression during the American reverend’s sermon. Kate Middleton slid a stealthy side-eye toward her stepmother-in-law, Camilla.

Including the sermon from Curry, Markle and Harry’s wedding featured several unique elements like a gospel choir’s performance of “Stand By Me.” Markle also dropped the word “obey” from her wedding vows.

The couple is not heading off on a honeymoon immediately. Instead the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have some royal duties to complete, including a birthday party they attended Tuesday for Harry’s father, Prince Charles.