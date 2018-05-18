‘Good Morning America’ Royal Wedding Correspondent Mistakes ‘Tray of Biscuits for Cookies’

Good Morning America meteorologist Ginger Zee had a major faux pas during her royal wedding coverage on Friday when she mistakenly referred to biscuits as cookies.

“Major faux pas. Ginger Zee refers to a tray of biscuits as cookies?! No pudding for her,” one viewer wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Major faux pas. Ginger Zee refers to a tray of biscuits as cookies?! no pudding for her. — Stitch Kingdom (@stitchkingdom) May 18, 2018

“Oh no!!! I’m so American. Apologies all,” Zee quickly replied.

Oh no!!! I’m so American. Apologies all 😊 https://t.co/ljtSF1Fj4E — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) May 18, 2018

Zee had some support from her other fans, especially those who understood how easy it is for an American to make that mistake.

“No apologies needed,” one fan wrote. “How would your stateside viewers know what you were describing?”

No apologies needed. How would your stateside viewers know what you were describing? — Derek Burhans (@600seEggs) May 18, 2018

“You’re allowed to say cookies, because that’s what they are. It would sound pretentious if you said biscuits,” another wrote.

You’re allowed to say cookies, because that’s what they are. It would sound pretentious if you said biscuits. — Toney Kay (@kay_toney) May 18, 2018

“I guess they want you to say Bangers & Mash, too,” another added. “It’s OK, Ginger, you are an American. They are cookies!”

I guess they want you to say Bangers & Mash, too. It’s OK, Ginger, you are an American. They are cookies! — Jill Lancaster (@grammeejill) May 18, 2018

According to the Oxford Dictionaries, a U.K. biscuit is usually a snack you can top with chocolate or other toppings, and dip in your cup of tea. However, in the U.S., our biscuits are usually had with breakfast or smothered in gravy. The word “biscuit” comes from the Latin term for “twice baked,” which is why the British biscuit is crunchy.

In fact, the American biscuit is more like what the British call a scone, which is entirely different from what Americans call scones.

British cookies could also be considered American cookies, but are much bigger than the British biscuit.

Zee has returned to GMA to cover the royal wedding a week after her maternity leave ended. In February, she and husband Ben Aaron welcomed Miles Macklin. They are also parents to 2-year-old Adrian.

“When people ask, ‘How do you do it all?’ I simply answer with an honest ‘I don’t,’” Zee wrote in a blog post for ABC News. “I do all I can when I can and give myself grace. I have set up my children’s lives with a super supportive, loving partner in Ben. We have an incredible nanny and we, the team, are going to be just fine.”

Zee did not make the trip to the U.K., instead covering the royal wedding from New York.

“Harry, Meghan…you certain you didn’t want me to hop a flight? I can still make it,” Zee wrote on Instagram Friday morning.

The royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will happen Saturday morning at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England.

ABC is starting its coverage at 5 a.m. ET, live from the U.K. with GMA anchor Robin Roberts and World News Tonight anchor David Muir.