The Royal Family Member Playing 'Peacemaker' for Princes Harry and William Might Surprise You

✖

Prince William and Prince Harry are said to be working through their differences, and there is one member of the British royal family who is reportedly playing a crucial role in their reconciliation. As they reunited Saturday for their grandfather Prince Philip's funeral, William’s wife, Kate Middleton, played "peacemaker," according to one royal expert.

During the televised ceremony, which 30 people only attended due to COVID restrictions, the two royals walked into St. George's Chapel on the grounds of the Windsor estate, separated by their cousin Peter Philips. While "they were very tense as they walked into that chapel," according to royal expert Katie Nicholl, as they exited the church following the service, "you could see some tension diffused." Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight some of the credit for this falls upon Middleton, who was seen in discussion with both her husband and Harry. Nicholl said Middleton "made a point of speaking to Harry and when she did that, you can see them visibly relax."

According to the royal expert, Middleton has "tried very hard to forge a rapprochement and act as a peacemaker between William and Harry" behind the scenes. The two brothers have suffered a rift in their relationship following Harry and wife Meghan Markle's exit as working royals and following their interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which Harry noted there was distance in his relationship with his brother. Nicholl said Middleton "loves Harry," and she is "the sister that he never had," and as such, "she has been heartbroken to see them fall out." Middleton is reportedly "one of the few family members who would actually be able to push the brothers together," which Nicholl said she did "in a very subtle" and "very effective" way at Philip's funeral.

"I certainly think she played quite an important role in getting the brothers to the point where they were able to engage in a conversation, of course, in front of the world's press. Everyone was watching," Nicholl added. "The focus of the day was absolutely rightly on the Duke of Edinburgh; this was about bidding him a fitting farewell, and no one wanted there to be too much attention on William and Harry and this feud – but inevitably, the world was watching."

Nicholl went on to state that "that closeness, that thawing of icy relations certainly took place outside the chapel." According to other insiders, following that moment, the two princesses retreated for two-hour "peace talks" with their father, Prince Charles. The talks were seemingly successful, as Harry is reportedly considering delaying his return to the U.S. to remain with his family through his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's birthday on Wednesday. However, these plans have not been confirmed.