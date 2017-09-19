Rosie O’Donnell’s Estranged Daughter Is Pregnant, Says Rosie Won’t Be in Child’s Life

Chelsea O’Donnell Alliegro, an expectant mother and the estranged daughter of Rosie O’Donnell, says that the former host of The View will never see her grandchild.

The 20-year-old spoke out about her family situation in an interview with Daily Mail saying that she considers her mother, Kelli Carpenter, and her husband’s mother, to be her child’s true grandmothers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s very exciting and I’m looking forward to it,” Alliegro said. “And no, I do not feel sad about that to be honest.”

Chelsea and O’Donnell have had a tumultuous relationship. At this time, they aren’t on good terms. At 17, Alliegro ran away from their Nyack, New York home.

“Rosie and I don’t have a relationship anymore,” she said. “I don’t think it can ever be mended. I really don’t think there is any hope for our relationship.”

Alliegro is the second of O’Donnell’s five adopted children. She doesn’t communicate with any of her siblings but hopes to someday.

“I hope to speak to them eventually but I don’t want to push it,” she said. “They stopped talking to me and then I lost all their numbers.”

One of the incidents that led to their estrangement was when O’Donnell allegedly attacked her daughter after discovering she had gotten a tattoo of the word “Breathe” on her side before her 18th birthday.

“She was holding (the bottle) above her head and coming after me in her room,” Alliegro said. “She kept trying to run after me and saying that if she really wanted to she could kill me, she’s that strong.”

Alliegro married her boyfriend, Nick Alliegro, 31, in 2016. The two got hitched after Alliegro learned that she was expecting. However, her first pregnancy resulted in a miscarriage.

“I really don’t care if I have a boy or a girl, I’m just hoping for a healthy baby. Nick would really like a boy,” she said. “But as far as I am concerned, so long as it’s healthy that’s what matters.”

She also spoke out about the death of O’Donnell’s ex-wife, Michelle Rounds.

“I heard about it from my mother Kelli, she texted me. She told me that Michelle had committed suicide and she wanted me to know before I found out any other way. I was shocked, it was very sad to hear about her death,” she said.

Alliegro said that she formed a bond with Rounds and remembers her as a “sweet, loving” person.

“I lived with her for about a year. We got on really well,” she said. “We used to ride horses together a lot, it was one thing that we had in common and it was a really special thing.”

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!