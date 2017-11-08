Roseanne Goes Off On Twitter In Response To Kathy Griffin’s Beheading Stunt

Roseanne Barr is weighing in on the controversial photo that is taking the Internet by storm this week that shows comedienne Kathy Griffin holding a beheaded Donald Trump. The 64-year-old actress claims that the stunt is distracting the media from a separate issue. kathy griffin misdirects everyone away from #SethRich — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 31, 2017 Barr tweeted on Tuesday evening: "Kathy Griffin misdirects everyone away from #SethRich." The sitcom star was making reference to the 27-year-old Democratic National Committee employee who was fatally shot in the Bloomingdale neighborhood of Washington D.C. last year. The circumstances surrounding his death have led some to believe that there was foul play involved in his murder. Roseanne clearly is under the impression that Kathy Griffin – who is an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump – diverted the attention away from the Seth Rich investigation by posing for a gruesome picture session with photographer Tyler Shields. After sharing her opinion on the issue, her Twitter feed erupted with thousands of reactions and responses.

​ I look forward to your show's future re-cancellation. — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) May 31, 2017 I would not be at all surprised to find out it was all a set up to chg the narrative. Lets get back on track folks... — Rock'inPatriot (@ChristinesHaven) May 31, 2017 As you might imagine, Roseanne's tweet about the Kathy Griffin photo was met with a mixed reaction from her followers. While some voiced their agreement with Roseanne, others lashed out at her with opposing views on the issue. One fan threw shade at the actress by slamming her and her Roseanne revival series by writing: "I look forward to your show's future re-cancellation." Another commenter who agreed with Roseanne wrote: "I would not be at all surprised to find out it was all a set up to chg the narrative. Lets get back on track folks..." The actress didn't stop there with her politically-based Twitter posts. She shared several other opinions on political issues, and some of her Twitter critics were getting quite agitated. One particularly incendiary tweet that Roseanne shared on Tuesday read: "'terrorists kill bc they are not made happy by their victims' = nazi bullsh*t." 'terrorists kill bc they are not made happy by their victims'=nazi bullshit — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2017

​ i thank @Potus for his support of #Israel — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2017 Roseanne tackled another subject by addressing the United States' relationship with Israel. She praised President Trump for his support of the country. "I thank @Potus for his support of #Israel," she wrote. Roseanne also offered her views as to why many of Donald Trump's haters and critics do not support him. Her reasoning garnered a heated reaction from several Twitter users who responded with angry messages. She tweeted: "leftys hate trump bc trump likes jews." leftys hate trump bc trump likes jews — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2017

​ Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017 As for President Donald Trump, he has taken to Twitter to respond to the Kathy Griffin photo himself. The former Apprentice star tweeted: "Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!" As for Barron Trump, he reportedly believed that the bloody image was real and that something horrible happened to his father. He was watching TV on Tuesday at home with his mother when the Kathy Griffin photo appeared on the screen. Barron reportedly panicked and screamed "Mommy, Mommy!" A source told TMZ, "He's 11. He doesn't know who Kathy Griffin is and the head she was holding resembled his dad." The President's older son, Donald Trump Jr., also took to Twitter to respond to the gory image. "Disgusting but not surprising," he wrote. "This is the left today. They consider this acceptable. Imagine a conservative did this to Obama as POTUS?" Disgusting but not surprising. This is the left today. They consider this acceptable. Imagine a conservative did this to Obama as POTUS? https://t.co/QdghcbIjS7 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 30, 2017