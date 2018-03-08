Roseanne Barr Reveals First Video of New Grandchild

In between slams on Sunday night’s Oscar Awards and promotions for the premiere of the Roseanne reboot season, Roseanne Barr took to her Twitter account to share an adorable video of her newborn grandchild.

While Barr doesn’t make it clear which of her five children recently welcomed a baby, the sweet video of her newest grandchild elicited many oohs and aahs from her followers.

“SAY ‘HI GRANNY’” Barr captioned the video of the baby smiling and laughing while looking into the camera.

Barr’s followers replied to the video, with many saying they could see Barr’s features in the baby’s face.

“What a cutie… definitely ur eyes,” one person wrote.

“I see a resemblance!!! She’s a real cutie,” someone else said.

“She looks just like you!! Adorable! What a wonderful journey you are having,” another replied.

“She has your eyes! What a beautiful child,” someone said.

The sweet video comes a day after Barr teased her classic sitcom’s revival season on the social media platform, giving fans insight on what they can expect.

“guys: tthe roseanne show is about a story arc: each of the nine episodes build to a climax that tells a complete story about a typical American family-each of the 9 episodes stand alone, yet they build to a climax,” Barr tweeted.

The nine-episode 10th season of the series is set to premiere March 27, 21 years after the end of its ninth season. Fans got a sneak peek at the upcoming revival Sunday during the Oscars when a trailer for the series debuted.

The original cast is set to return to the series with Barr, including John Goodman, Sara Gilbert and Laurie Metcalf.

The return of Goodman left a question on everyone’s mind, as his character, Dan, was revealed to have died of a heart attack in the show’s ninth season finale. However, it’s since been revealed that the new season will ignore that finale, which included other bombshells that were out of the norm for the show.

The original series was praised for its realistic portrayal of a working class American family; the series’ original run won three Golden Globes and five Emmys.

The new season will take on political themes, as Barr revealed the titular character voted for President Donald Trump during the 2016 election.

“I wanted to do it this way. It’s the conversation everybody is having. Families are not speaking to each other. People are still shocked and upset about it. It’s the state of our country,” Barr told The Hollywood Reporter.

For the new season, Barr is reportedly earning over $2 million for the set, and 30-second ads are going for $175,000.