Roseanne Barr Tweets Forgiveness to ‘Everyone Who Hurt Me’

Roseanne Barr forgives anyone who has hurt her. The 65-year-old comedian and actress wrote on Twitter that she forgives “everyone who hurt me” and said that she wants peace and freedom moving forward.

“I forgive everyone who hurt me. I forgive as fast as I can everyday. That is why I am able to live free. I want the best for everyone-I want no more racism or anti semitism or classism. I want peace! Let’s all move on & help FREEDOM!” Barr wrote Friday.

She also tried to defend the racist tweet that got Roseanne canceled.

“the movie Planet of The Apes (my favorite movie) has a great subtext that is an accurate representation of class-race-religion intersections & juxtapositions,” Barr wrote.

ABC canceled Roseanne last month after Barr suggested that former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, who is African American, is the product of Planet of the Apes and the Muslim Brotherhood.

Barr was quite active on Twitter over the weekend and even wrote “Heil comedy” while sharing a link to an article about actors who had dressed up as Adolf Hitler.

Sunday morning, she tweeted another direct apology to George Soros, who she had called a Nazi collaborator, among other things. She had previously apologized to him last week.

“I apologize sincerely to [George Soros]. His family was persecuted by The Nazis & survived The Holocaust as a 14 yr old boy only because of the strength & resourcefulness of his father. Learn more of the truth about this at GeorgeSoros.com’” she wrote.

Even though Roseanne was canceled last month before heading into its 11th season, many are hopeful ABC will create a spinoff of the show without Barr, who acted as the veteran sitcom’s lead character.

Deadline reports that the potential spinoff could be titled The Conners and focus on Barr’s family — allowing many involved in the show’s production not to lose their jobs after all. All the Roseanne cast members, minus Barr, are expected to return. Producers allegedly offered agreements to all cast and crew members similar to the ones in place for Roseanne‘s 11th season.

While nothing is set in stone, The Conners could work for fans who are less enthusiastic about a Darlene-centered comedy, as was the rumor that Sara Gilbert’s character, Roseanne’s daughter, would be the new star of the show.

Barr is expected to sign away her rights to the spinoff’s profits in exchange for a lump-sum. After that agreement is finalized, ABC is expected to reveal its official plans for the show.