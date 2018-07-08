Roseanne Barr Teases TV Interview in New Tweet

Roseanne Barr took to Twitter on Sunday to announce she would be returning to television in the upcoming week for an interview, promising details of when and where would be revealed on Monday.

“To my wonderful fans who I treasure and love-who have carried me these past weeks when I was 2 weak 2 carry myself: I will be doing a TV interview this week,” Barr wrote. “I’ll tell u about it tomorrow!”

On May 29, Barr posted a tweet comparing former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to a character from the Planet of the Apes franchise. Following immediate backlash over the racist comment, ABC swiftly canceled her hit comedy series, Roseanne, and the actress has since publicly apologized several times.

Barr gave her first interview after the incident just two days later when she called into Rabbi Shmuley Boteach’s podcast, though the audio was not released to the public until late June.

Barr claimed during the interview that she thought Jarrett was a white woman and that the tweet was not intended to be racist.

“I’m a lot of things, a loud mouth and all that stuff. But I’m not stupid for God’s sake,” Barr said. “I never would have wittingly call any black person and say they are a monkey. I just wouldn’t do that. I didn’t do that. And people think that I did that and it just kills me. I didn’t do that. And if they do think that, I’m just so sorry that I was so unclear and stupid. I’m very sorry…I have loved ones who are African American, and I just can’t stand it.”

As for the Roseanne show, ABC announced on June 21 that the remaining cast members will continue to portray their characters in a new sitcom series titled The Conners, which will air in the Fall 2018 television season. The network said in a statement that Barr will have no financial or creative input on the series.

Barr released a statement of her own when news of the new series broke, saying, “I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne. I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved.”

Even with Barr’s support of the new show, fans of the original series have created multiple petitions on Change.org to boycott the new show.