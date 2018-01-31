Roseanne Barr Says She Suffered ‘Several’ Nervous Breakdowns

In a new interview, Roseanne Barr opens up about suffering "several nervous breakdowns" during her rise to stardom.

The interview is from a forthcoming 20/20 special titled, "Roseanne: The Return," which details the comedienne's career. In a clip from the show Barr revealed she had "several nervous breakdowns, but fortunately, no one noticed. That was what I always thought."

Eventually, though, the actress did seek medical treatment for her mental health issues, as reported by Page Six.

"I did have a few nervous breakdowns and was hospitalized several times. It was very difficult," Barr added. "Fame was difficult, too, but this time I'm like, 'OK, I'm 65. Thank God I've got Social Security now so I don't have to worry."

The revival of Barr's hit '90s sitcom Roseanne has emerged as one of the most anticipated series of 2018, and the cast of the show recently opened up about how "all the chemistry came back" when they reunited on set.

In a behind-the-scenes clip from EW, Laurie Metcalf, who plays Roseanne's sister Jackie Harris, spoke about the connection.

"All the chemistry came back [as did] the history, and I knew that the fans would be really curious to see this family that they knew, and see what they're up to again. Why not revisit these people that were so funny and close, and had such crazy dynamics between them, and see what they're up to," Metcalf said.

"I think two pages in we all kinda felt like everybody was kinda... like everybody just fits," added Michael Fishman, who plays D.J. Conner.

"It was like we wrapped last week instead of 20 years ago," John Goodman said, later adding, "The hair on my arms stands up. It's like if I was going to put my Boy Scouts uniform on again and it still fit."

Additionally in the clip, Lecy Goranson, who plays Roseanne's daughter Becky, said, "Family is really the most iconic thing about life, it's something that everyone can relate to. Becasue of the time that we've all spent together we have that 'it's real.' "

"I wanted to immediately jump back in to that world again. We were a family for nine seasons, and I had a feeling that as soon as we stepped back onto the stage again it would just reappear and it did," Metcalf added.

"We are writing about what is going on in the world now, and we are hoping to involve everybody," said Bruce Helford, executive producer.

You can catch the whole family when the Roseanne revival returns to ABC on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.