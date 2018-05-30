Roseanne Barr Retweets Claim Blaming Michelle Obama for ‘Roseanne’ Cancellation

Roseanne Barr endorsed another conspiracy theory on Tuesday night claiming that former first lady Michelle Obama had influenced the decision to cancel her show.

Barr put an end to her sitcom reboot on Tuesday morning when she tweeted a racist comment about former Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett. Barr replied to an unfounded claim that Jarrett had illegally covered up crimes for the government, comparing Jarrett to an ape and implying that she was involved with the Muslim Brotherhood.

ABC executives responded swiftly, condemning Barr’s racism and canceling her show. Barr issued an apology on Twitter and announced that she was leaving the platform. However, she was back in a matter of hours.

On Tuesday night, Barr retweeted a new conspiracy theory. This one claimed that ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey, who is a black woman, decided to cancel the show after speaking with Michelle Obama on the phone. The tweet cited sources at ABC, though it offered no further information.

“According to sources ABC President Channing Dungey had a long conversation via phone with former First Lady Michelle Obama before deciding to cancel the Roseanne show,” read the tweet. “Michelle Obama was reportedly enraged and insisted an apology was inadequate… Developing.”

Barr retweeted the post, sending it out to more than 785,000 followers. She also responded to it, writing “Is this true?”

Another follower responded to Barr as well.

“Interesting. A few days after the popular #ObmasNetflixShows was all over the place making people giggle. Not surprised and I would not doubt it being very true,” they wrote.

Barr has sent a lot of mixed messages on Twitter since the cancellation of Roseanne. She has apologized numerous times while retweeting fans and organizations that defend her initial tweet. On Wednesday afternoon, she declared her intention to “fight back,” and began brainstorming with her followers about how to grow her social media presence.

“You guys make me feel like fighting back. I will examine all of my options carefully and get back to U,” she wrote.

“Can you all help me get more followers here?” she asked later. “The more I have the more my words will have weight. I am a fighter 4 FAiRNESS in all aspects of US life. I am tired of being smeared-over a stupid mistake erasing 30 yrs of activism.”

Many of Barr’s former co-workers have condemned her words. Roseanne executive producers Tom Werner and Dave Kaplan have both said that they hope she will “seeks the help she so clearly needs.” At first, Barr apologized to the writers who lost their jobs, though she later deleted that tweet.

“Don’t feel sorry for me, guys!!-I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people,and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet,” she wrote.