Roseanne Barr Praises Kanye West’s New Album as ‘Greatest Thing Ever’

Roseanne Barr is a Kanye West fan. In a tweet early Thursday, Barr said West’s new album is the “greatest thing ever.”

“MUCH LOVE 2 U all-thanks for helping and praying for me! It worked! Listen to [Kanye West’s] new album about mental illness, it’s the greatest thing ever,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet, reports Deadline.

On his new album, simply titled Ye, West delves into his own mental state. In the track “I Thought About Killing You,” he raps about contemplating suicide.

“Today I seriously thought about killing you/I contemplated, premeditated murder/And I think about killing myself, and I love myself way more than I love you, so,” West raps.

In the track “Yikes,” he refers to being bipolar as a “superpower,” rapping, “Ain’t no disability/I’m a superhero! I’m a superhero.”

“I had never been diagnosed until I was 39,” the 40-year-old West said in an interview earlier this month. “But like I said on the album, it’s not a disability, it’s a superpower.” In the interview, he also referred to the diagnosis as a “mental condition.”

The album cover also includes a phrase, reading, “I hate being Bi-Polar Its awesome.”

Like West, Barr supports President Donald Trump. A source told Radar Online that West thinks it is “messed up” that Roseanne was cancelled.

“Roseanne’s a comic,” the insider said of West’s thoughts about Barr. “He doesn’t think she’s a racist, and feels like she was just being her outlandish self and trying to be funny.”

The tweet about West’s album was just one of many new messages Barr sent out on Twitter Wednesday and Thursday, as she continues to react to the fallout of her racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett and the cancellation of Roseanne late last month. She has repeatedly denied she is racist.

In her tweet about Jarrett, Barr said she looked like the offspring of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes characters.

“I want u all [to] know I’m fine. I’ve been using this time [to] reflect [and to] gain insight on what I said & how it was misunderstood.. Needless [to] say I’m NOT what people have accused me of! I’ve never practiced “RACISM” in my entire life & never will,” she wrote on Wednesday.

Barr also claimed her reference to Planet of the Apes was not racist, but a reference to writer Rod Serling’s concept for the film.

“Rod Serling wrote Planet of The Apes. It was about anti-semitism. That is what my tweet referred to-the anti semitism of the Iran deal. Low IQ [people] can think whatever they want,” Barr wrote.

Since then, Barr has retweeted many of her fans and supporters. In one message, she also claimed she developed “a bit of palsy in my head and hands due to the stress I have lived thru.”

Meanwhile, ABC is reportedly working on making a Roseanne spin-off without Barr.